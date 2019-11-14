e-paper
Tabu joins Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani welcome her on board

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani welcomed actor Tabu on board their upcoming film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

bollywood Updated: Nov 14, 2019 18:36 IST

Press Trust of India
Tabu will be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani.
Actor Tabu on Thursday joined the cast of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani. The film, which is a sequel to Akshay Kumar-starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa, is directed by Anees Bazmi. It is co-produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Murad Khetani.

Kartik and Kiara took to social media to welcome Tabu to the team.

 

“Welcome @tabutiful Mam to the world of #BhoolBhulaiyaaa2. Can’t wait to shoot!” Kartik wrote on Instagram. “We’re so very chuffed to welcome you to this maze.. Can’t wait to shoot with the one, the only #Tabu #BhoolBhulaiyaa2,” tweeted Kiara.

When Kiara had joined the film, she had said, “It’s super exciting to get the opportunity to be a part of the franchise. Its my first time being directed by Anees sir and I’m looking forward to the experience. It’s being produced by the makers of my most special film so it feels like home working with Cine1 and T-Series again.

“Kartik and I are working together for the first time, can’t wait to begin this journey so we can bring the film to you soon,” Kiara said in a statement. Bazmee said he is sure both Kartik and Kiara “will bring new energy to the table, hoping to have a blast.”

The 2007 original film also featured Vidya Balan and Shiney Ahuja. It was the official Hindi remake of the 1993 Malayalam comedy psychological thriller, Manichitrathazhu. Bhool Bhulaiyya 2 is scheduled to hit the theatres on July 31, 2020.

Apart from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Tabu is also currently working on Mira Nair’s BBC production, A Suitable Boy. It is a six-part series that stars Tabu as courtesan Saaeda Bai, Ishaan Khatter as Maan Kapoor, Vijay Varma as Rasheed, Rasika Dugal as Savita and Namit Das as Haresh.

