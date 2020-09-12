e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Tahir Raj Bhasin: I’m hoping that the audiences faith in Bollywood hasn’t been shaken

Actor Tahir Raj Bhasin says that the Hindi film industry is as dark and bad or as good and open as any other competitive industry.

bollywood Updated: Sep 12, 2020 20:41 IST
Juhi Chakraborty
Hindustan Times
Actor Tahir Raj Bhasin will be next seen in ‘83.
In the last few months, Bollywood as a whole has come under the scanner with everyone believing in the notion that it’s a big bad world where people from outside the industry are subjected to a toxic environment. Actor Tahir Raj Bhasin, a rank outsider, feels that things being peddled about the Hindi film industry, are a bit out of line.

“The film industry is as dark and bad or as good and open as any other competitive industry. The only difference is the spotlight it gets because of the glamour, and celebrities involved, which can be a double edged sword,” shares Bhasin, who garnered eyeballs after playing the lead antagonist in Mardaani (2014) starring Rani Mukerji.

While there’s no denying that Bollywood is a staple in the lives of people of this country, the consistent maligning of showing the film industry’s reputation has not gone down well with many actors, and recently even the Producers Guild of India, in an open letter, slammed the relentless attacks on those who are projecting the Indian film industry in a wrong light. 

When asked if the faith of the audience stands shaken a bit about Bollywood, and how can it be reinstated, the Chhichhore (2019) actor says, “I’m hoping that the faith hasn’t been shaken. The ebb and flow of perception is as old as time. In the long run an audience is anchored in good films and the film stars they love to watch.”

The actor, who is now awaiting the release of his next, ’83 and recently shot an ad film in Delhi, says good content will win over the audiences on any given day and providing that should be the endeavour of everyone from the film industry.

“The audience will want to see good cinema at the end of the day and industry will have to give that entertainment to the audience. As the lockdown eases, fresh content on OTT platforms, and cinema magic are the mediums that will measure audience faith,” he ends on a hopeful note.

