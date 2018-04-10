Taimur knows how to wave to paparazzi, just like mom Kareena Kapoor. See pics

Taimur Ali Khan may just be little over one but the little son of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan seems to be aware of his star power already. In the recent lot of pictures of him, which have as usual gone viral, we can see baby Taimur waving at the paparazzi.

Dressed in a neon blue T-shirt, white ‘churidaar’ pants and a pair of orange crocs, Taimur is his sprightly best. In some photos, we see him as a restless baby (expectedly so), waiting to break free. We can also see elders, his favourite nanny and another help, close to him. He is close to a pool and in an open area, it seems. The best of the lot is one where he is waving to the camera. Looks like he is already following his famous momma’s footsteps…

Taimur is arguably one of the most photographed babies in Bollywood. Whether he is on a play date, out with his parents for family functions or dinner outings, the camera simply loves this cutie pie. The good news is, for most parts, Taimur is in a jolly good mood.

Meanwhile, his parents are busy with their various commitments. Kareena awaits the release of her film, Veere De Wedding, while Saif has his hands full with as many as four projects -- Sacred Games (Netflix TV series), Baazaar, Mohit Suri’s next and Vishal Bhardwaj untitled new film.

