Taimur takes his first steps as mom Kareena Kapoor keeps watch. See pics inside

The mother-son combination of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur Ali Khan has been a permanent fixture with paparazzi. However, in most of the previous pictures, baby Taimur has always been photographed in the arms of his famous parents or his fond nanny. Now, however, some pictures have come up online that show the little fella walking. In one of the pictures, he is with his favourite nanny while in another, he is with his mother.

In the picture with his nanny, Taimur is sporting a summery cream-printed jump suit. Escorted by his nanny, Taimur is walking by the side of a pool. In the other picture, this time with kareena, he wears a khaki long shorts and white and pink stripped T-shirt. This is perhaps, the first time we have seen little Taimur walking, by himself or with a little help.

In another set of pictures, cousins Taimur and Inaaya, were photographed at actor Amrita Arora’s home recently, reports News 18. In a series of pictures, Kareena can be seen pleading and making faces in front of baby Inaaya (in a bid, perhaps, to make the little child smile) as mother Soha Ali Khan looks on.

Inaaya recently celebrated her “half birthday” and the fond parents, Soha and Kunal Kemmu, were seen cutting half a cake with the toddler.

See all pictures here:

