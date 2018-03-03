Watch: Little Taimur Ali Khan loves being in his mommy Kareena’s arms. See pic inside

Little Taimur Ali Khan is back to doing what, by now, he is capable of doing the best -- being the centre of attraction. The little nawab was recently photographed in the arms of his glamorous mom, Kareena Kapoor Khan. Looking directly at the camera, Taimur is a picture of innocence. With his wavy locks, falling graciously over his forehead, Taimur wears a dazed look. Sporting a grey T-shirt and cargo pants, the little fella makes chubbiness fashionable.

Kareena, meanwhile, aces the casually cool look to the hilt. Wearing a lacy white top with possibly black bottom, sun glasses and hair pulled back into a neat pony tail, the Bajrangi Bhaijaan girl is a chilled-out yet fashionista mother.

The Khans -- Taimur, papa Saif and mom Kareena -- had been caught on camera enjoying a brief holiday in Rajasthan just last week. A video had been doing the rounds where Taimur was busy seen daddy Saif play gully cricket with a bunch of boys. Another video had three of them, alongwith Taimur’s nanny, enjoying a jeep ride.

Meanwhile, both Saif and Kareena are busy with their individual projects. Kareena’s next big release is Veere Di Wedding, which also stars Sonam Kapoor and Swara Bhaskar. Saif too has a number of projects in his kitty (one film with Vishal Bhardwaj, Mohit Suri each and a film called Baazaar) notwithstanding the debacle of his films like Kaalakandi, Chef and Rangoon.

