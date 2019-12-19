Tandav writer says makers kept him out during shooting of Saif Ali Khan’s show: ‘It’s like giving your baby to someone else’

bollywood

Updated: Dec 19, 2019 12:41 IST

Gaurav Solanki has claimed that after writing Saif Ali Khan’s Netflix web series Tandav, he was not involved by the creative team on sets of the political thriller. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the show will be Saif’s second stint on the web post the successful run of Anurag Kashyap’s Sacred Games.

Speaking to Mid Day in an interview, Gaurav said, “It’s ironic and unfortunate that after writing the script, I haven’t been part of the shooting. That’s new for me because I have usually been involved in the entire process. It’s like giving your baby to someone else, having them grow up in your absence and seeing them after they have grown up in a certain way.”

Also read: Deepika Padukone teams up with Ananya Panday, Sidhant Chaturvedi for Shakun Batra’s relationship drama

However, when asked if he told the makers of the web series that he wanted to be closely involved in Tandav, Gaurav only responded with, “I don’t want to say anything on that.” He also informed that the shoot has been wrapped up.

Elaborating on the way his Article 15 director Anubhav Sinha worked with him, Gaurav told the tabloid, “Anubhav asked me to come to the shoot, and I too, wanted to be completely involved. We would re-write a lot during the shoot.”

Speaking about his web series, Saif had earlier said, “I don’t want to use American examples, but it’s along the lines of House Of Cards, although set within the framework of Indian politics. The plot takes into account various factions like dalit politics and UP cops and the whole nexus between them.”

Saif will essay the role of a politician in the show which he claims is “Chanakya like”. “My character is Chanakya-like, in the guise of a youth leader who comes from a privileged background and aspires to become the prime minister,” he added.

Follow @htshowbiz for more