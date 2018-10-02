Tanushree Dutta denies getting legal notice from Nana Patekar, says intimidation tactics won’t work

Tanushree Dutta has denied that she received a legal notice from Nana Patekar, a day after Nana’s lawyer was quoted in the media stating that a legal notice has been sent. In a statement, Tanushree said: “I have not received any notice. These threats are put forth so that others like me would be scared to come forward. Anyone with a similar experience who comes forward should not worry about such intimidation tactics. The whole nation will support them. There are big media houses standing in solidarity with this movement. It is an excellent time to take these remorseless men to task and send a strong message across. Harassment cases are taken lightly in our society but when given a free pass, over time they become endemic and lead to extreme cases like mine, ending in mob violence.”

Tanushree mentioned that she was putting together a “team of lawyers and advocates” to defend herself. She has also been speaking continuously about the case, her ordeal and how the film industry has responded to the issue. While many younger stars have come out in support, many others have chosen to stay mum, a fact that has disappointed her immensely. In a no-holds-barred interview to Times of India, the actor said that the silence could be attributed to the fear, many powerful men in the industry feel, that their dark secrets may come out too.

“You lose confidence in the fraternity. Today people are coming forward, but even the silence of some of these biggies is deafening. Are they afraid some of their dark secrets will also be revealed id they come out? You can judge the kind of people who have come out in support. You can tell their character. The ones who don’t come out have got much to hide. That’s why they don’t want to comment. They want just to pretend and wish it to go away. But it isn’t going anywhere,” she said.

Tanushree Dutta has accused Nana Patekar of alleged sexual harassment. (Instagram)

Meanwhile, on Monday, Nana’s lawyer Rajendra Shirodhkar told media that the notice, sent to her, is a standard one, which denies all allegations and demanding an apology. “A legal notice has already been sent to her and she will receive it today. The notice that I have sent is a standard one - denying allegations and asking for an apology,” said Shirodkar, according to a Firstpost report.

When Shirodhkar was told that journalist Janice Sequeira and assistant director Shyni Shetty had corroborated Tanushree’s account, he said Nana will soon hold a press conference. “I can’t say much now. I have absolutely no idea why she (Tanushree) is talking about it now but she may be have some reasons to do it. Nana will come to town (Mumbai) today or tomorrow and address a press conference. Let him come back and talk, that is the best way to know. Tomorrow he should be definitely here,” had added Shirodkar.

According to earlier reports, Nana’s team had said that they were in the process of sending legal notice. However, the model-actor on Saturday has denied getting any notice then. She was quoted saying, “Contrary to claims made by Nana’s lawyer I have not received any legal notice.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 02, 2018 13:44 IST