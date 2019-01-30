Tanushree Dutta makes Twitter debut after leaving for US in early January

Actor Tanushree Dutta, who is credited to have begun the #MeToo movement in Bollywood and India, has made her Twitter debut. The former model and actor was already present on Instagram.

Tanushree, who resides in the US, posted her first tweet and wrote: “Hello friends,I’m finally on twitter!! Let’s c what we got going here..”

Hello friends,I'm finally on twitter!! Let's c what we got going here.. — Tanushree Dutta (@MaryTanushree) January 26, 2019

On Instagram, she remains pretty busy, posting pictures of her life in the US. Recently, she posted a picture of herself at the Iskcon temple in the New Jersey. Sharing the picture, she wrote: “Amazing Monday! Found an Iskcon temple in New Jersey very close to my place.Prayed,went into a deep meditation during evening arti and ate prasad bhog!! Remembered my last visit to the Mumbai Iskcon with my family just before I left India.I had bought the first canto of the Srimad Bhagavatam to bring with me to US.Very interesting read!!”

In September last year, Tanushree accused veteran actor Nana Patekar of sexual harassment at the shoot of the 2009 film Horn ‘Ok’ Pleassss, thus setting in motion the #MeToo movement. Many prominent actors and filmmakers such as Rajkumar Hirani, Alok Nath, Sajid Khan, Vikas Behl and Rajat Kapoor among others were named as sexual offenders.

In an interview published on News 18 website on September 25, Tanushree revisited the incident and said she was one of the first people in Bollywood to speak up on the issue. She also accused choreographer Ganesh Acharya of being complicit in the harassment.

After she accused Nana of sexual harassment and intimidation, Ganesh defended the actor. Addressing Ganesh’s denial, Tanushree had said: “He’s a bloody liar and a two-faced person. He’s going to say all that. And 10 years ago, he was one of those people who were equally complicit in the harassment. He won’t admit it.”

However, despite all the denial, journalist Janice Sequeira tweeted to corroborate her version of the story. She said that she was at the film’s sets when the entire episode unfolded 10 years ago.

In a separate case, she also accused director Vivek Agnihotri of asking her to remove her clothes during the filming of her film, Chocolate. She added that the matter didn’t turn ugly as her co-stars Suniel Shetty and Irrfan Khan came to her defence.

In the weeks that followed, she was served with two legal notices from Patekar and Agnihotri. Then, in early October, she filed a complaint at the Oshiwara police station in Mumbai against Patekar, Acharya, producer Sameer Siddiqui and director Rakesh Sarang.

