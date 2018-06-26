Teach Grant to play adult Henry Bowers in It: Chapter 2

Actor Teach Grant and Jess Weixler have joined the cast of New Line’s It: Chapter Two. Grant will play bully Henry Bowers, who was portrayed by Nicholas Hamilton in the first movie, and Weixler will play Bill’s wife, reported Variety.

The sequel also stars Jessica Chastain, James McAvoy, and Bill Hader. Bill Skarsgard is also set to return as Pennywise.

Director Andy Muschietti is directing the project, with Gary Dauberman penning the script. The sequel is set to release on September 6, 2019, with production expected to start this soon.

It followed the first half of Stephen King’s eponymous novel, telling the story of a group of children who are terrorised by Pennywise the Clown and forced to face their own demons to defeat him.

Teach Grant will play the grown-up evil boy Henry Bowers.

The sequel will follow the last half of the novel, when the characters return to their hometown years later as adults to face Pennywise once again.

