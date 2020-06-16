Teaming up with Akshay Kumar? Not yet, says Sanjay Gupta!

bollywood

Updated: Jun 16, 2020 03:06 IST

He has been busy with Mumbai Saga since last year. And once Sanjay Gupta wraps up his next release, the filmmaker will straightaway jump into the third installment of the Shootout franchise, for which he has already finished writing the first draft. But the latest bit of rumours suggests that Gupta recently got on a video call with Akshay Kumar and narrated him a script of a “scaled-up action film”, and that it could be the Kaabil director’s next after Shootout 3.

But Gupta, who is readying to finish shooting the remaining portions of Mumbai Saga, says the news “isn’t true.” He says: “It [the news about them teaming up] definitely sounds mind-blowing but unfortunately, there’s nothing like that. Akshay is a huge star as well as a great actor, and like any filmmaker, I too would love to work with him if there’s a correct script, but as of now, it’s not true. But let’s hope for the best. Who knows (smiles)?”

Right now, what’s on top of Gupta’s mind is going ahead with the shoot of Mumbai Saga. He, along with his tea, is getting ready to start the 12-day shooting schedule at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad. In fact, it will possibly be the first major film that will restart shooting amidst the Covid-19 induced pandemic. The filmmaker, on his part, feels “shooting at Ramoji will be perfect with all the facilities including accommodations within the [studio] premises, and also minus any kind of disturbance.”

Gupta, who has been working on the post production – including editing and background music – from his Khandala home, adds that the “security and safety of the team will be the first priority.” “Of course, we will adhere to, and follow all the guidelines. At the same time, the team is excited to complete the film at the earliest,” says the filmmaker, about his multi-starrer toplined by John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi.