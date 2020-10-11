Thalaivi: Kangana Ranaut shoots for political phase of J Jayalalithaa’s career, shares new pics. See here

bollywood

Oct 11, 2020

Kangana Ranaut resumed the shooting of her film Thalaivi this month, and has now shared pictures from the shoot. The actor has posted two pictures of herself, in character as the late politician J Jayalalithaa.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Kangana wrote, “With the blessings of Jaya Ma we completed one more schedule of Thalaivi- the revolutionary leader. After corona many things are different but between action and before cut nothing changes. Thank you team @vishnuinduri @shaaileshrsingh #alvijay.”

The actor seems to be shooting for the political phase of Jayalalithaa’s career. While the first black-and-white picture shows her in a sari with her hair neatly tied in a plait, the second picture is from behind-the-scenes of a Parliament or Vidhan Sabha session and shows Kangana in the same look and costume, but with a mask for protection. The actor also shared a similar black-and-white picture of the former Tamil Nadu chief minister to point out the resemblance between the two.

Last week, Kangana had shared some photographs of her talking to director AL Vijay on the sets of Thalavi. She wrote on Twitter, “Good morning friends, these are some stills from yesterday’s early morning scene discussion with my absolutely talented and most affectionate director A.L Vijay ji, there are many amazing places in this world but the most soothing and comforting to me is a film set #Thalaivi.”

Thalaivi has been written by Baahubali and Manikarnika writer KV Vijayendra Prasad and The Dirty Picture and Once Upon a Time in Mumbai writer Rajat Arora. The movie was scheduled to hit the theatres on June 26, 2020, but could not as cinema halls were kept closed in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

