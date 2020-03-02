Thappad box office day 3: Taapsee Pannu film has a good weekend, earns Rs 14 cr

bollywood

Updated: Mar 02, 2020 09:46 IST

After a slow start, Taapsee Pannu’s film Thappad found some momentum at the box office over the weekend. The film that takes domestic violence head-on has earned Rs 14 crore in first three days of its release.

As per a Box Office India report, Thappad earned an estimated Rs 6.5 crore on Sunday, showing a 30-35 per cent increase over the previous day. The box office aggregator predicted that if the Anubhav Sinha directorial can sustain the tempo, it will post a respectable total.

Earlier, trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the box office numbers of Thappad for Friday and Saturday, “Thappad jumps on Day 2... Occupancy at metros - target audience - witnesses substantial growth... Needs to maintain the pace on Day 3... Eyes ₹ 14 cr [+/-] total in its *opening weekend*... Fri 3.07 cr, Sat 5.05 cr. Total: ₹ 8.12 cr. #India biz.”

Taapsee had thanked the audience on Twitter, “Thank you everyone for embracing this so called ‘niche’ film which in real is a film about almost every household in India. We have been under estimating our audience for a very long time. #Thappad. THANK YOU.”

The film is primarily doing well in metros -- Mumbai and Pune showed a jump after a largely underwhelming response over Friday and Saturday while Delhi NCR giving Thappad maximum business.

After a prosperous beginning of the year 2020 with a Rs 270 crore plus film, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, the year has largely been tepid at the ticket windows. Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak and Kangana Ranaut’s Panga couldn’t sustain beyond the first week just like Imtiaz Ali’s romantic film Love Aaj Kal and the high-on-glamour Malang.

Though Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar’s same-sex love story Shubh Mangal Zayada Saavdhan looked hopeful amid positive reviews, it too seems to be on the verge of fizzling out after its first week.