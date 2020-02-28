e-paper
Thappad song Hayo Rabba: Taapsee Pannu is heartbroken, can’t forgive or forget a slap. Watch video

The makers have released a new song titled Hayo Rabba from Taapsee Pannu’s latest release, Thappad.

bollywood Updated: Feb 28, 2020 19:34 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Taapsee Pannu in a still from Thappad song Hayo Rabba.
         

A new song from Taapsee Pannu’s film Thappad has been released by the makers as the film hits theatres. Titled Hayo Rabba, the song is a recreation of a song sung by Reshma, and shows Taapsee’s character struggling to come to terms with life after being slapped by her husband at a party.

Amrita (Taapsee) refuses to ignore the incident and confesses falling out of love with her husband. The song shows the aftermath of the incident as she is unable to forget or forgive and eventually decides to leave him. The new, heartbreaking version has been sung by Suvarna Tiwari with music by Anurag Saikia and lyrics by Shakeel Azmi.

Talking about the film, Taapsee had told Hindustan Times in an interview, “We are trying to question these things, ‘ek gaal pe thappad maaro, dusra gaal aage kar do (If someone slaps on your one cheek, show your other cheek)’ and ‘thappad se dar nahi lagta (a slap doesn’t scare me)’ with our film and want the audience to start questioning them as well.”

Opening up about how she is far from her onscreen character, she said, “Our effort was to get rid of the firebrand image in the film to make sure that Amrita stands out and you don’t see Taapsee in her. Because that what sets us apart. Amrita is a strong woman but not a firebrand. I am more of an impulsive person who would retort immediately, Amrita would not. People should forget that about me while watching Thappad.”

Also read: Anubhav Sinha: ‘There are some who threaten to slash my throat, I say ‘You cut mine, I will cut yours’

Directed by Anubhav Sinha, Thappad received positive reviews from critics and was praised by a large section of the film industry. Ayushmann Khurrana called it “the most important film of our generation” and hailed Anubhav for making it no less than a “masterclass”.

Coming from the makers of Article 15 and Mulk, the film features Ratna Pathak Shah, Manav Kaul, Dia Mirza, Tanvi Azmi, and Ram Kapoor in pivotal roles.

