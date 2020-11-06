e-paper
The industry's storytelling landscape has changed and the usual templates of hero-heroine-villain is gone for good: Mrunal Thakur

The industry’s storytelling landscape has changed and the usual templates of hero-heroine-villain is gone for good: Mrunal Thakur

The actor explains why she doesn’t want anyone to have a set notion of her and that’s why she has let go off projects just so that she doesn’t end up being stereotyped

bollywood Updated: Nov 06, 2020, 14:24 IST
Kavita Awaasthi
Kavita Awaasthi
Mumbai
Having transitioned from television to films, Thakur has been since then signed on projects which are versatile.
Having transitioned from television to films, Thakur has been since then signed on projects which are versatile.
         

“I am careful to not repeat myself and sometimes, I let go of projects just so that I don’t end up stereotyping myself,” says Mrunal Thakur, who has diligently worked towards choosing roles different from one another in her three-year-old career. From the acclaimed portrayal of Sonia in Love Sonia (2017) to her monologue in Super 30 (2019) to playing a no-nonsense journalist in Batla House (2019), the actor’s reiterated that she will go for well-fleshed out solid parts even when she isn’t the titular character like in her debut film Love Sonia.

Thakur says, “For an actor today, exhibiting their range is the most important thing to do. The industry’s storytelling landscape has changed and the usual templates of hero-heroine-villain is gone for good. In such times, it’s important to explore various genres and characters.”

 

Having transitioned from television to films, Thakur has been since then signed on projects which are versatile. She will be seen in the Bahubali origin series for a popular OTT, where she headlines as Sivagami. She also has a number of movies lined up including two sports dramas –Toofan and Jersey, a satirical comedy, Aankh Micholi, a love story, Thadam, and a war film Pippa.

Thakur adds, “Pigeonholing is common and when something works, people just expect you to keep repeating that. I know how that ends in saturation, for the viewers and me. I consciously pick different films and genres. Love Sonia is nothing like Batla House that’s nothing like Super 30 and that’s nothing Toofan. I don’t want anyone to have a set notion of what I am capable of. I am an actor and I can do anything that my story demands from me.”

