Updated: May 20, 2020 01:00 IST

We believe that we in control of our lives but the lockdown taught us that nothing is actually in our control. One can do your best, learn from the situation and move on. There is uncertainty in the air and it is getting to people,” shares Kirti Kulhari, who is with her parents in Kharghar and missing her Goregaon flat. The Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019) actor admits to feeling “overwhelmed” at times and missing out on being by herself but she misses shooting the most. Basking in the praise of her recent web show, she was supposed to start shooting for season 3 of the show and complete a week of shoot for another project.

Talking about shoots post lockdown, she says, “People are going to be overtly cautious, and panicky as well at some places considering the whole corona situation. It will be a strange atmosphere, we as actors while shooting will have to take extra precautions but I think I am somebody who will do what needs to be done and not really get worked up about it. So I am definitely looking forward to it.”

Kulhari hopes the lockdown teaches people learn to be kinder, gentler, and not take anyone for granted in our lives. “I have also learnt that we need little to actually live and be minimalistic. Greed and consumerism has just taken over all of us. Though I am not a hoarder, I am enjoying being a minimalistic and would continue being so,” she says.

With celeb social media handles have been engaging and entertaining their fans with a variety of posts and videos, Kulhari feels celebrities should use their stardom in the right way “especially during such challenging times and talk about things that matter to the whole nation and world”. “Fans take your word for what it is and follow what you say, so one should use the power in the right manner. On the other hand, the fun videos, about cooking and workouts can be inspirational or motivate followers,” she adds.

Her recent web show Four More Shots Please got a warm response and was consumed massively. She is on a high with the response and thrilled that people have absolutely loved the show. “OTT has become very important during this lockdown especially, and during these difficult times, we were able to release the show that touched hearts. I am very grateful and I have nothing to complain about,” she says, adding she understands the anxiety and uncertainty that a lot of people are experiencing regarding work. “Not only our industry but everywhere, the uncertainty is in the air and is getting on to people. It’s almost like people are rethinking their plans and may have to start from scratch. It can all be very overwhelming,” she concludes.