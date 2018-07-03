This is the new release date of Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se

After Race 3, you’ll have to wait for some more time to witness Bobby Deol back in action. The actor’s next film Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se that was expected to hit the theatres on August 15, will not be released on August 31.

The film also features Dharmendra and Sunny Deol in pivotal roles.

Taking to Twitter, film critic and trade analyst, Taran Adarsh, confirmed the news. He wrote, “#BreakingNews: #YamlaPaglaDeewanaPhirSe, which was scheduled for release on 15 Aug 2018, will now release on 31 Aug 2018... It’s #Gold versus #SatyamevaJayate on 15 Aug 2018 now... #IndependenceDay2018.”

#BreakingNews: #YamlaPaglaDeewanaPhirSe, which was scheduled for release on 15 Aug 2018, will now release on 31 Aug 2018... It's #Gold versus #SatyamevaJayate on 15 Aug 2018 now... #IndependenceDay2018 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 3, 2018

The teaser of the third instalment of the Yamla Pagla Deewana franchise was out earlier and looks like a complete fun ride. The flick marks the return of Deol trio - Dharmendra, Sunny Deol, and Bobby Deol - on the silver screen after five years.

The film revolves around the trio of father and his two sons. While the father (essayed by Dharmendra) and one of his sons (Bobby) are conmen, the other son (Sunny) plays a righteous and strong man.

The film is directed by Navaniat Singh.