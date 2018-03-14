This is the stunning view from Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma’s Mumbai home. See pic

Virat Kohli has taken a break from cricket these days, and he is utilised this time in spending quality time with wife, Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma. In the process, he has also given us a sneak peek into his Mumbai house. Along with other photographs with Anushka Sharma, he has also posted the balcony view from his Mumbai house.

A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) on Mar 8, 2018 at 4:43am PST

As per media reports, Virat Kohli has bought a new house in Mumbai’s Worli area, but the couple is not going to shift there for next couple of months as the house is still under construction.

That’s why they have rented a new place where they would live for the next year.

After dating for three years, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma tied the knot in December, 2017.

After travelling with Team India to South Africa for a long series, Kohli has taken a break from the game. He hasn’t gone with the team to Sri Lanka for the tri-series.

Chilling and how! 😎 A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) on Mar 11, 2018 at 4:22am PDT

On the other hand, Anushka Sharma is busy shooting Sui Dhaaga in Madhya Pradesh. She will be seen with Varun Dhawan in the film. Anushka also returned home from Chanderi in Madhya Pradesh where she was shooting for the film.

Recently, she was seen in her third home production venture Pari which failed to do wonders at the box office.

She will also be seen with Shah Rukh Khan in Aanand L Rai’s Zero.