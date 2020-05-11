This phase has taught us all to be minimalistic: Karan Tacker

bollywood

Updated: May 11, 2020 14:58 IST

Karan Tacker turns a year older today and he is glad to be home so as to “be pampered by his mum”. He shares that birthdays aren’t a grand celebration for him as he prefers ringing it in with family and friends in a low-key manner. “Festivals and occasional days are always with family as they are the most special people in my life. I will surely miss meeting my friends on my birthday, this year. Looking back, there is so much to be thankful for this year with my web show doing so well and people appreciating my work. It is a happy feeling,” he says, adding, he is looking forward to halwa on his birthday.

Tacker, who admits to being great on some days and bored on others, has been working out regularly. “When the lockdown started, it was all about making the most of the time that I had on hand, and I have been helping out at home but every week has its own challenges. Working out in my building compound has been working for me, and I finish my workout early in the morning and evening. We get veggies in our building and no one needs to go out and we have a huge parking space, which is where I run. We are allowed to run inside the building. But I miss boxing as I used to love doing it. This phase has taught us all to be minimalistic. Like I have learnt how to train with one bar. Once we go back to being normal, a lot of gyms are going to shut down as they won’t be able to survive the economy. That breaks my heart. Gyms are tough to turn around as the rents and equipments are expensive,” says the actor.

The positive responses for his web show Special Ops has been heartening for Tacker. He admits that though the show didn’t get the planned publicity, the word of mouth for the show helped it immensely. “My peers and even my director, Neeraj (Pandey, director) sir had lovely things to say about me. It came out two months ago and the adulation hasn’t stopped and so it is a good feeling,” he concludes.