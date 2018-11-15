Thugs of Hindostan box office day 7: Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan film collects Rs 137.55 cr in first week

Ever since Thugs of Hindostan was received with negative reviews, the film has been falling drastically at the box office with each passing day. The big Diwali release had witnessed a record-breaking opening with Rs 50 crore collection but crashed to almost half on the second day with Rs 28 crore in earnings. As per the latest updates, Thugs of Hindostan box office collection stands at about Rs 137.55 crore with Rs 3.50 crore coming in on Wednesday.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “#ThugsOfHindostan - #Hindi: Thu 50.75 cr, Fri 28.25 cr, Sat 22.75 cr, Sun 17.25 cr, Mon 5.50 cr, Tue 4.35 cr, Wed 3.50 cr. Total: ₹ 132.35 cr. India biz... #Hindi + #Tamil + #Telugu total: ₹ 137.55 cr.” He also added, “#ThugsOfHindostan decline in biz... Fri [vis-à-vis Thu]: 44.33% Sat [vis-à-vis Fri]: 19.47% Sun [vis-à-vis Sat]: 24.18% Mon [vis-à-vis Sun]: 68.12% Tue [vis-à-vis Mon]: 20.91% Wed [vis-à-vis Tue]: 19.54% Hindi version. India biz.” This is the first box office disaster for lead actor Aamir Khan who last tasted disappointment 18 years ago with the 2000 film, Mela.

#ThugsOfHindostan - #Tamil + #Telugu: Thu 1.50 cr, Fri 1 cr, Sat 75 lakhs, Sun 75 lakhs, Mon 50 lakhs, Tue 40 lakhs, Wed 30 lakhs. Total: ₹ 5.20 cr. India biz. #TOH — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 15, 2018

Thugs of Hindostan is a big budget multi-starrer, estimated to have costed over Rs 250 crore, and stars Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh. While the makers called it a visual spectacle, the film was given a thumbs down by the critics.

The film’s massive advance tickets sale and the hiked ticket prices have a huge role in the film’s record-breaking opening. The film had recorded the third highest pre-sales of all time with collections of around Rs 27.50 crore only behind Rajamouli’s magnum opus Baahubali –The Conclusion and Hollywood film Avengers: Infinity War.

First Published: Nov 15, 2018 13:38 IST