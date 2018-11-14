Shah Rukh Khan defends Aamir Khan’s Thugs of Hindostan, says people have been too harsh

Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan’s Thugs of Hindostan has been panned by critics and the film has also failed at the box office. Shah Rukh Khan, who is Aamir’s friend in the industry, shared something personal in a recent interaction with The Telegraph. When he was asked about box office numbers and Aamir Khan’s film, Shah Rukh said that it was heartbreaking and also said that he thinks that some people have been a little too harsh.

He said, “I would like to say something. It’s a little personal and I don’t know whether it’s right to say it or not. This is something that’s saddened me and so I want to share it. When it happened to me personally, I wasn’t so sad, but this time I am. There are people who have given excellence to cinema for years. A film can be good, a film can be bad; none of us can ever claim ki maine duniya ki sabsi achchi film banayi hain. Mr Bachchan and Aamir have been people who have constantly contributed to the excellence of cinema. “

He added, “The greatest contribution to Hindi cinema in the last 10 years has been from Aamir, and with Amitji, it’s been even longer. Now if a film of theirs (Thugs of Hindostan) doesn’t reach the level that you expected it to, does it take away from what they have done for cinema? I think some people have been a little too harsh. It’s heartbreaking. It doesn’t mean that their spirit is broken, they are all amazing artistes who will bounce back.”

A still from Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Fatima Sana Sheikh starrer Thugs of Hindostan.

Shah Rukh also said that people needed to be a little less harsh. “But one needs to be a little less harsh. I think Stree was fabulous and we need to make 20,000 films like that. But I also think that Thugs of Hindostan is fantastic. Sometimes we do go wrong, but Aamir has never done a film in which he hasn’t put in his best… I’ve known him for 20 years. And if there’s anyone who can put in even more effort than Aamir — which Aamir will also agree — it’s Amitji... and at this age! So they’ve come in with good hearts and great talent and tried to make a film which tries to open up a new genre.”

“I may be speaking out of turn, but just like we have embraced Stree, we need to give some leeway to films like Thugs… that attempt something different. An adventure film has not been made in India in decades… probably Parasmani (1963) in black and white was the last one. Thugs… has tried to introduce this genre and kabhi kabhi upar neeche ho sakta hai. But the fact remains that in our cinema, we haven’t made an Indiana Jones and screw the comparison yaar, humne Pirates of the Caribbean bhi nahin banayi. So props to them for the attempt,” he said.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Nov 14, 2018 19:47 IST