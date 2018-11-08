Today in New Delhi, India
Thugs Of Hindostan fails to impress Twitter, trolled with jokes, memes

Thugs of Hindostan stars Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh in lead roles

it's viral Updated: Nov 08, 2018 15:55 IST
Using the hashtag #ThugsOfHindostan, people are posting jokes and memes to share their reactions to the film.(Twitter/@iam_za1d)

Thugs Of Hindostan, the big Diwali release of the year, has finally hit theatres screens and it seems Twitter has a lot to say about the movie. Starring actors Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh in lead roles, Thugs Of Hindostan has been touted as one of the most awaited movies of the year. However, going by the reactions on Twitter, many don’t seem happy with the film. In fact, tweeple are posting the most brutal and savage tweets to share their reactions to the film.

Using the hashtag #ThugsOfHindostan, which has been trending on the micro-blogging site, people are posting jokes and memes to share their reactions to the film. While there are those who have enjoyed the film as well, many are sharing scathing reviews to the film. Take a look at some of the most brutal yet funny tweets below:

There are also those who have liked and praised the film:

Thugs Of Hindostan is the first film in which Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan have worked together. The film has been directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya and produced by Aditya Chopra of Yash Raj Films.

#ThugsOfHindostan is among the top trends on Twitter. Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan are also trending on the micro-blogging site.

Are you planning to watch Thugs Of Hindostan this weekend?

First Published: Nov 08, 2018 15:46 IST

