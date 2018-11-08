Thugs Of Hindostan fails to impress Twitter, trolled with jokes, memes

Thugs Of Hindostan, the big Diwali release of the year, has finally hit theatres screens and it seems Twitter has a lot to say about the movie. Starring actors Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh in lead roles, Thugs Of Hindostan has been touted as one of the most awaited movies of the year. However, going by the reactions on Twitter, many don’t seem happy with the film. In fact, tweeple are posting the most brutal and savage tweets to share their reactions to the film.

Using the hashtag #ThugsOfHindostan, which has been trending on the micro-blogging site, people are posting jokes and memes to share their reactions to the film. While there are those who have enjoyed the film as well, many are sharing scathing reviews to the film. Take a look at some of the most brutal yet funny tweets below:

People asking for Refund from the theatre owners after the initial reviews : #ThugsOfHindostan pic.twitter.com/uvczU7WN8a — Abhishek kumar (@mpbsvs) November 8, 2018

When you book tickets of #ThugsOfHindostan for evening Show ! 😐 pic.twitter.com/Rjstx7nWny — Name cannot be blank (@LadkaSarcastic) November 8, 2018

People coming out of movie theater after watching #ThugsOfHindostan pic.twitter.com/AOEvL0qyY2 — PhD in Bakchodi (@Atheist_Krishna) November 8, 2018

* Audience in theatres after watching first 15 mins of #ThugsofHindostan * pic.twitter.com/WQEvvWGa8q — R A T N I $ H (@LoyalSachinFan) November 8, 2018

#ThugsOfHindostan

When you come out after watching Thugs of Hindostan!!



pic.twitter.com/Qrjn2odKPq — #HowFootballSavedHumans (@Asad00635360) November 8, 2018

There are also those who have liked and praised the film:

Watched #ThugsofHindostan



As far as one the best performance by Aamir Khan in his career..



What a action sequence 😍😍



Just mind blowing everything is perfect 🙏✊



This movie will rock on BO 💯 — Shubham (@ShubhamSingh777) November 8, 2018

Just watched @TOHTheFilm it is superb and story is awesome and so far the acting is constant all r good @SrBachchan @fattysanashaikh #KatrinaKaif but @aamir_khan his acting unbelievable totally paisa wasool movie #ThugsOfHindostan — Drm_rahman (@drm_rahman) November 8, 2018

Thugs Of Hindostan is the first film in which Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan have worked together. The film has been directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya and produced by Aditya Chopra of Yash Raj Films.

#ThugsOfHindostan is among the top trends on Twitter. Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan are also trending on the micro-blogging site.

First Published: Nov 08, 2018 15:46 IST