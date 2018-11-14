Thugs of Hindostan box office day 6: Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan film struggles, earns estimated Rs 134 cr in all

Thugs of Hindostan, the big Diwali release of the year, has been struggling at the box office ever since its earnings came crashing down on its day two. The film that boasts of a stellar star cast including Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh collected around Rs 4 crore in Hindi-speaking areas on its first Tuesday, as reported by boxofficeindia.com. This takes its total to around Rs 134 crore in all languages.

The film had smashed several records as it collected around Rs 50.74 crore on its opening day. However, the film failed to impress the critics and suffered immensely amid the negative word of mouth. Directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya of Dhoom 3 fame, Thugs of Hindostan has been called a visual spectacle by the makers and is one of the most expensive films made in Bollywood. While the makers have not confirmed the budget, it is said to be over Rs 250 crore.

The film had collected Rs 28 crore on Friday and further fell to around Rs 22.75 crore on Saturday, Rs 16.75 crore on Sunday and Rs 5.25 crore on Monday. The film’s Tamil and Telugu’s versions earned Rs 4.5 crore in all till Monday. It is to be noted that the three-day collections of the film were lower than Salman Khan’s Tiger Zinda Hai and Ranbir Kapoor’s Sanju. A report in Boxofficeindia suggests that the film’s five-day collection of the film is Rs 15 crore short of Salman’s 2015 Diwali release Prem Ratan Dhan Payo’s five-day collections.

The credit for Thugs of Hindostan’s thunderous opening, however, goes to its advance tickets sale and hiked ticket prices. The film had recorded the third highest pre-sales of all time with collections of around Rs 27.50 crore. It went on to become the first Bollywood film with a record-breaking advance tickets sale lagging behind only SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus Baahubali –The Conclusion and Hollywood film Avengers: Infinity War.

First Published: Nov 14, 2018 13:37 IST