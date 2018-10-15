Thugs of Hindostan song Vashmalle has Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan matching steps

Ever since the first posters of Thugs of Hindostan (and its first trailer) have been out, the film has been gaining momentum with fans. All the five characters (Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif, Fatima Sana Shaikh and English actor Lloyd Owen) and their looks has come up for praise.

Now, it has come to light, that Aamir and Amitabh will be seen in a song called Vashmalle (loosely translating to dance your heart out and make merry, according to a report in Bollywood Hungama), which is expected to be a song which would be high of energy and fun quotient.

Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan seen dancing in the song Vashmalle.

A look of the song is out and it shows Amitabh in a brown-coloured dhoti, black kurta, a head gear standing next to Aamir, with one arm on the latter’s shoulder. Aamir, on his part, carries his look as a tramp. With his curly hair all over his forehead, hands in motion, a maroon-coloured loose pant and inner vest and a green shirt, Aamir’s look is certainly interesting. Looks like it is a tavern scene; other men surround them and there’s even a camp fire on the side.

According to the Bollywood Hungama report, Prabhudheva will choreograph the song. Pinkvilla adds that while Amitabh Bhattacharya has written the lyrics, the music is by Ajay-Atul. The song has been sung by Sukhwinder Singh and Vishal Dadhlani.

Thugs of Hindostan is based on a book called Confessions of a Thug by Philip Meadows Taylor, written in 1839. The film, directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya releases on November 8 to coincide with the Diwali weekend.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 15, 2018 13:54 IST