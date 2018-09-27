Twitter greets Thugs of Hindostan trailer with memes, jokes, a query: women didn’t know how to speak back then?

Actor Aamir Khan shared the first trailer from his upcoming film Thugs of Hindostan on Thursday. Full of action and brimming with CGI, the film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Katrina Kaif. It is also touted to be the biggest release of the year and so the viewers had a lot of opinions upon seeing the trailer.

While some seemed impressed with the actors’ performances and the grand scale of the film, others found a few things to dislike. Twitter pointed out how the women in the film do not utter a single word in the trailer while the men—Indian pirate or the East India Company men—do all the talking. “Didn’t realise none of the women knew how to speak back then,” Sucharita Tyagi of Film Companion wrote in a tweet. Her opinion was supported by comedian Mallika Dua as well. “And yet another Big Bollywood movie trailer in testosterone overdrive with nothing but tiny traces of the female leads sprinkled about. Pirates of the patriarchy,” she wrote in a tweet.

“Ek shot mein 5 bandey maar diye Fatima Sana Sheikh ney, aur chup chaap laut gayi (Fatima killed five men in a shot and returned without saying a word),” Sucharita wrote in another tweet. “And they have been just dancing seductively since 1795,” came a reply on her tweet.

Others found quite a few similarities with Pirates of the Caribbean. “Looks like Mad hatter was deserted in an island and became a pirate,” wrote a Twitter user. Others has issues with how blunt the swords were: “What’s with the blunt-ass swords! Bloody hell, they’re fighting with Shawarma knives and not swords!”

Check out reactions to Thugs of Hindostan trailer:

Didn’t realise none of the women knew how to speak back then.#ThugsOfHindustan https://t.co/EcSCL2tY97 — Sucharita Tyagi (@Su4ita) September 27, 2018

And yet another Big Bollywood movie trailer in testosterone overdrive with nothing but tiny traces of the female leads sprinkled about. Pirates of the patriarchy. — Mallika Dua (@MallikaDua) September 27, 2018

They aptly named the movie 'Thugs of Hindustan' considering how blatantly they lifted the entire look and feel of The Pirates of the Caribbean. — Sand-d Singh (@Sand_In_Deed) September 27, 2018

"when you cheated in a test but still failed". — Joked to death (@__jokes_apart__) September 27, 2018

Pirates of Hindustan... Oops, Thugs of the Caribbean... Errr... #ThugsOfHindustan even background score is "inspired" https://t.co/HTCPczjsEl — Agnivo Niyogi (অগ্নিভ নিয়োগী) (@Aagan86) September 27, 2018

A cinematic extravaganza, indeed... #ThugsOfHindostan should compete with the biggest and the best at the ticket windows... A big screen spectacle that should set the BO on 🔥🔥🔥.. Get ready for Tsunami at the BO... #TOHTrailer #ThugsOfHindostanTrailer: https://t.co/0xynJOSulW pic.twitter.com/JUVw8UEE8w — altaf hussain (@altaf___hussain) September 27, 2018

Thugs of Hindostan Philip Meadows Taylor’s novel Confessions of a Thug and in the late 18th century, many years before the Revolt of 1857. Among the many who opposed the British were thugs (a word that has gained currency in English from the Hindi word ‘thug’ meaning a con). Thugs of Hindostan releases November 8 to coincide with the Diwali weekend. It will also be dubbed in Tamil and Telugu.

First Published: Sep 27, 2018 16:43 IST