Thugs of Hindostan trailer: Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and an extravagant fight for azaadi. Watch video

Thugs of Hindostan trailer was shared by Aamir Khan on Thursday, after a week of motion posters teasing the looks of film’s principal cast -- Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif, Amitabh Bachchan and Fatima Sana Shaikh. The trailer launch of Yash Raj Films’ most ambitious film also coincides with Yash Chopra’s birth anniversary today.

The trailer takes us back to 1795; British are the ascendant power but giving them stiff challenge are a band of thugs. The British have their guns and firepower, while the Indians, led by Amitabh’s character Khudabaksh (who is reverentially called Azad by his followers) with Fatima as his trusted lieutenant. The over 3.5-minute trailer introduces us to all the principle characters and their motives. The most noticeable is Aamir’s Firangi Mallah, who begins by two-timing both sides of the divide. But did he switch sides towards the end of the trailer? Katrina makes a fleeting appearance in the clip.

Watch Thugs of Hindostan trailer here:

The Thugs of Hindostan team has kept fans and viewers invested, in a big way, in the film ever since the first poster was unveiled on September 18. Since then, the makers of the film have been giving us a peek into the world of the Thugs — Amitabh Bachchan plays Khudabaksh, described as ‘one & only master of Thugs’. Next up was Fatima Sana Shaikh’s character called Zafira whose description says that “she rises from the embers” and is known to be an ace with bow and arrow. Then, we were introduced to the villain of the piece, Englishman named John Clive. In fact, Aamir, while sharing the same poster, gave us a bit of a history lesson when he mentioned that this Clive should not be confused with the other one, Robert Clive, from the annals of modern Indian history.

The makers then shared a picture of Katrina Kaif’s character — the seductive dancer-entertainer who goes by the name Suraiyya. The last motion poster was, of course, that of the hero Aamir, who plays a rakish never-do-good called Firangi Mallah. Sharing his poster, Aamir had written: “And this is me Firangi Mallah. You will not find anyone kinder than me on this planet. Truth is my second name and loyalty is in my work. I swear on my grandmother.” Aamir’s Firangi is a looks like a comic book character with his weird outfit, wearing a green jacket and a top hat and riding a donkey.

The look and feel of the motion posters gives us the context and overall climate in which the story is set — we realise the story is set in turbulent times when British is the dominant power in India; its dominion spreads from the foothills of the Hindukush to dust of Bengal and from the borders with Tibet till the shores of Indian ocean. However, giving them lot of pain are many rebellions, wars, battles and mutinies across the length and breadth of the Indian subcontinent.

The movie is based on a novel called Confessions of a Thug by Philip Meadows Taylor and is set in the 1830s, many years before the Revolt of 1857 (variously called India’s First War of Independence, Sepoy Mutiny and one that marked the formal end of the Mughal era in India). Among the many who opposed the British were thugs (a word that has gained currency in English from the Hindi word ‘thug’ meaning a con). From the posters, we get a sense that each of the men and women, did not live by the rule book but nonetheless took on a bigger bully and fought them in water as well on land.

Thugs of Hindostan releases November 8 to coincide with the Diwali weekend. It will also be dubbed in Tamil and Telugu.

First Published: Sep 27, 2018 11:48 IST