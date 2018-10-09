Making of Thugs of Hindostan: Watch how the two life-size ships were built for the film

Vijay Krishna Acharya of Dhoom 3 fame is back with his next outing Thugs of Hindostan. The film boasts of an impressive star cast including superstar Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and the Dangal girl Fatima Sana Shaikh.

The trailer of the film showed the grand scale on which the film has been mounted. Its cinematography reminded one of some of the biggest action adventure films. The production house YRF has now shared a video of the making of the film that shows how two huge ships were built exclusively for the film.

The ships have a major role in the film and look realistic and almost functional.

Director Vijay Krishna Acharya has revealed that he started working on the film in 2014 and the process from design to the final execution took more than a year. As they were looking for a place with existing infrastructure to make it a reality, they decided to build the ships in Malta.

Impressed with the work done, Amitabh has said in the video, “It all sounded very grand when I was hearing the sequences. I was very apprehensive that how they are going to pull this off so I kept asking them.”

The makers have revealed how the wooden logs were first slightly burnt and then sanded to make them look old. Then painters were roped in to add the edging effect. The team then faced the challenge of transferring the ships over a distance of one kilometre to the final spot but finally managed to make it possible.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 09, 2018 17:10 IST