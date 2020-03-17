e-paper
Tiger Shroff announces I am a Disco Dancer 2.0 song, steps into Mithun Chakraborty’s shoes

Tiger Shroff will step into Mithun Chakraborty’s shoes for a remix of the classic song I am a Disco Dancer.

bollywood Updated: Mar 17, 2020 09:50 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Tiger Shroff in a poster for I am a Disco Dancer 2.0.
Tiger Shroff in a poster for I am a Disco Dancer 2.0.
         

Actor Tiger Shroff has announced that he will appear in a remix of I am a Disco Dancer, titled I am a Disco Dancer 2.0, slated for release on March 18. Tiger has previously appeared in a remix of the song Dus Bahane, which was featured in the film Baaghi 3.

Taking to social media, Tiger shared a poster for the song and wrote, “Getting the disco Groove back - 2.0 style! I am a Disco Dancer 2.0. Dropping on Wednesday 18th March. On the Saregama Youtube channel.” The poster features Tiger striking an athletic pose, with a disco ball hanging in the background. The post has been ‘liked’ over 800000 times.

 

The new song will be composed by Salim-Sulaiman. The original song, featured in the film Disco Dancer, starring Mithun Chakraborty, was composed by Bappi Lahiri.

Tiger is coming off a string of successes. Despite harsh reviews, Student of the Year 2 was a moderate commercial hit. He followed it up with the blockbuster War, which also starred Hrithik Roshan. Baaghi 3 has defied theatre closures and the paranoia surrounding the coronavirus outbreak to almost hit the Rs 100 crore mark at the box office.

Director Ahmed Khan is happy with the film’s business. He credited Tiger’s popularity for the franchise’s success. “One (reason for success) is definitely Tiger Shroff’s fan following, and the other is the film’s action, which merges with the story. The credit surely goes to Tiger Shroff. This is because even though other heroes can perform action, he is trained very well to do this kind of action,” said the filmmaker.

