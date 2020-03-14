e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Tiger Shroff, Jackie, Krishna mourn death of their 17 year old cat: ‘Keep playing until I come join you again’

Tiger Shroff, Jackie, Krishna mourn death of their 17 year old cat: ‘Keep playing until I come join you again’

Tiger Shroff and his family are heartbroken at the death of their beloved cat JD. They all shared farewell notes for him on social media.

bollywood Updated: Mar 14, 2020 18:22 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The Shroff family will miss their cat JD.
         

The entire Shroff family including--Tiger, Krishna, Jackie and Ayesha--are heartbroken at the death of their beloved cat JD. They all took to social media on Saturday to share warm notes of love and farewell for their furry friend.

Tiger thanked his ‘brother’ for 17 years of love. “God bless you my brother. thank you for 17 years of only happiness and love. hope you come back to us in every lifetime. Until then wherever you are be happy healthy and keep playing until i come join you again! I love you so much. #rip,” he wrote and shared a picture of JD.

 

 

His mother Ayesha, too, fondly remembered the baby of the house. “Goodbye our JD. You gave us 17 years of only pure love,” she wrote. Jackie reposted Tiger and Ayesha’s posts.

Tiger’s sister Krishna shared another picture of JD and captioned it, “My handsome little fur baby... You were the most gentle, loving, and pure soul I’ve ever known. Thank you for choosing us in this lifetime. I love you forever. RIP, little angel.” Krishna also shared pictures of JD’s final resting place. His grave was adorned with rose petals and a bamboo roof.

JD’s final resting place is decked with flowers.
JD’s final resting place is decked with flowers.

Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 3 got a good opening at the domestic box office but the film’s business is currently suffering owing to closure of cinema halls across several states in the wake of the COVID 19 pandemic.

Director Ahmed Khan is still happy with the film’s business. He gave credit to Tiger’s popularity for the franchise’s success. “One (reason for success) is definitely Tiger Shroff’s fan following, and the other is the film’s action, which merges with the story. The credit surely goes to Tiger Shroff. This is because even though other heroes can perform action, he is trained very well to do this kind of action,” said the filmmaker.

“It reduces 80 per cent of the stress when it comes to conceiving any action (around Tiger Shroff). The most important thing is conceiving it and the double hard work goes into executing it. If you have a guy who can execute it for you, life becomes easy,” he said in an interview.

