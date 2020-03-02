On Tiger Shroff’s birthday, mother Ayesha calls him ‘best son’, Disha Patani digs out their first dance together. Watch

Updated: Mar 02, 2020 11:38 IST

As Tiger Shroff turned 30 on Monday, wishes poured in for him from all quarters. The actor’s mother, Ayesha Shroff, was one of the first to wish him on his birthday. She shared an adorable childhood photo of him on her Instagram account and wrote, “Happiest birthday to my Tiger. you are the best son a mother could be blessed with. @tigerjackieshroff.”

Tiger’s rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani wished him with a throwback video of them dancing to the song Tu Meri from Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif-starrer Bang Bang. Lauding his dancing skills, she revealed that she was “way too nervous and shy” to match steps with him, and nothing has changed even now.

Her caption read, “This was our first dance block together, i was way too nervous and shy to dance next to you (ofcourse i couldnt do quite an impressive job, given the right excuses). happiest b’day baagh. you will always be frightening to dance next to, thank you for being so difficult to match upto. go crush it this weekend at the box office ronny. @tigerjackieshroff.”

Disha also wished Tiger in her Instagram stories by sharing a still of him from Baaghi 3. “Happiest b’day 20 pack abs,” she wrote, along with a fire and a smiling face with hearts emoji.

Shraddha Kapoor, Tiger’s co-star in his upcoming release Baaghi 3, shared the film’s poster and said that shooting with him was always an enjoyable experience for her. “Tiggy! It’s your birthday!! From Baaghi to Baaghi 3, I’ve enjoyed shooting with you every minute. #GetReadyToFight is reflection of you and your hard work. Stay tuned as we bring this to you today.. wishing you a very Happy Birthday,” she wrote.

Tiger’s sister Krishna Shroff shared a cute childhood picture of the two of them on her Instagram stories and captioned it with a heart emoji.

Neil Nitin Mukesh wished Tiger on Twitter and wrote, “@iTIGERSHROFF Wish you a Roaring Happy Birthday Tiger. Have a fab day a fab year an even more Fab Friday. God bless.”

@iTIGERSHROFF Wish you a Roaring Happy Birthday Tiger ❤️🤗. Have a fab day a fab year an even more Fab Friday 👍🏻👊🏻. God bless — Neil Nitin Mukesh (@NeilNMukesh) March 2, 2020

Kangana Ranaut’s sister and manager Rangoli Chandel shared news of Tiger buying a house for his parents – Jackie Shroff and Ayesha Shroff – and lauded him. She said that he set an example with his gesture and that she respected him for it.

I have never met Tiger but huge respect for him, in today’s age where children take parents for guaranteed such examples should be set, it means so much for parents when children not only financially but emotionally invest in them, no wonder he has their blessings, Good Luck 🙏🥰 https://t.co/wEN1zzhqX1 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) March 1, 2020

Rangoli wrote on Twitter, “I have never met Tiger but huge respect for him, in today’s age where children take parents for granted such examples should be set, it means so much for parents when children not only financially but emotionally invest in them, no wonder he has their blessings, Good Luck.”

