Tiger Shroff feels this little girl is a better dancer than Hrithik Roshan and him. Watch video

Updated: Jul 20, 2020 19:21 IST

Tiger Shroff is winning hearts with his humble reply to a fan who tagged him in a video featuring her niece dancing to Jai Jai Shivshankar from War. The Twitter user shared a cute video of her 18-month-old niece dancing and wrote that Tiger and Hrithik Roshan had some ‘serious competition’ from her.

“Dear @iHrithik, @iTIGERSHROFF, you have got a serious competition here. You must see my 18 months old niece dancing with all her heart on #jayjayshivshankar. Love from Nanded, Maharashtra,” the fan wrote on Twitter.

Tiger said that the little girl was better than him and Hrithik. Replying to the tweet, he wrote, “No competition she won hands down,” followed by a clapping and heart emoji.

Dear @iHrithik @iTIGERSHROFF you have got a serious competition here. 😀

You must see my 18 months old niece dancing with all her heart on #jayjayshivshankar. Love from Nanded, Maharashtra ❤❤ pic.twitter.com/VsYQMXIpEd — Shraddha Shalgar (@ShShalgar) July 19, 2020

Tiger, who is known for his dancing skills, confessed on Koffee With Karan last year that he only started dancing before entering Bollywood. “The truth is that I started dancing for my first film (Heropanti), which was about five years ago. People don’t really believe that. I’m not really a good dancer, I just work really hard at each choreography. Like, if you ask me to do something on the spot, I probably can’t,” he said.

In May, Tiger completed six years in Bollywood. He shared a picture with his Heropanti co-star Kriti Sanon on Instagram and wrote, “Feels like just yesterday, happy 6 years. Thank you for making me a small part of your journey and blessed to have started it with you all. #6YearsOfHeropanti #SajidNadiadwala @kritisanon @nadiadwalagrandson @wardakhannadiadwala @sabbir24x7.”

Tiger was last seen in Baaghi 3, alongside Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh. The film came out in March and its box office run met with a premature end due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Tiger said that he was not bothered by the fact that Baaghi 3’s box office run was cut short as people’s safety took precedence for him. “I couldn’t think or process anything of the film’s box office because the virus was spreading all over and the film in my head had already taken a backseat as it was important that people stayed indoors and were safe,” he said.

