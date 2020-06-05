Tiger Shroff, Krishna Shroff’s adorable birthday wishes for mom Ayesha: ‘Thank God you were born’

bollywood

Updated: Jun 05, 2020 13:40 IST

In the Jackie Shroff household, June 5 is a day of twin celebration - it happens to be the birthday of Tiger Shroff’s mother Ayesha Shroff and the wedding anniversary of Jackie and Ayesha.

On the occasion, the Bollywood couple’s daughter Krishna took to Instagram stories to wish her mother. She wrote: “Happiest birthday to my beautiful mother, best friend, soul sister, ride or die confidant and so much more. How did apnabhidu, Tigerjackieshroff and I get to lucky?” In the picture, Krishna and Ayesha pose for a picture.

Ayesha Shroff was wished by her children - Krishna and Tiger - and Disha Patani.

Actor Disha Patani, one-time rumoured girlfriend of actor Tiger Shroff, too wished Ayesha and wrote on Instagram and wrote: “Happy b’day my beauty.” She also posted a smiling picture of the two together. Apart from these two, Tiger Shroff too wished his mom and wrote: “Thank god you were born. Happiness always mother.”

It also happens to be the wedding anniversary of Jackie and Ayesha. They were married on June 5, 1987. Jackie took to Instagram to post a video, possibly from their appearance at actor Sonam Kapoor’s wedding, and wrote: “Uparwale Ki Meherbani.... 43 Yrs Not Out....” They have now been married for 33 years and knew each other from before. In the video, at the behest of the cameraman, Jackie says ‘upar’ in his unique style.

Also read: When Daniel Radcliffe admitted to sleeping with Harry Potter fans ‘a few times when I was drinking’

Many industry folks reacted to the video; actor Rohit Roy said, “Love you both happy anniversary!!” while daughter Krishna wrote: “Goalsss.” Actors Neelam Kothari Soni and Sanjay Kapoor wished them happy anniversary.

Follow @htshowbiz for more