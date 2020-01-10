e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Jackie Shroff reveals how he tricked his girlfriend who wanted to visit his home when they were kids

Jackie Shroff reveals how he tricked his girlfriend who wanted to visit his home when they were kids

Jackie Shroff recalled how he had lied to his girlfriend when she asked to visit his home and meet his mother.

bollywood Updated: Jan 10, 2020 08:08 IST

Indo Asian News Service
Jackie Shroff at the red carpet of Critics' Choice Awards in Mumbai on December 11.
Jackie Shroff at the red carpet of Critics' Choice Awards in Mumbai on December 11.(IANS)
         

Actor Jackie Shroff went down memory lane and opened up about a prank that he played on his girlfriend during his school days. Jackie used to live in a ‘chawl’ and had fallen in love with a girl from a well-off family.

He said: “Once the girl demanded that she wanted to come home and meet my mother. I lied to her saying that I don’t stay with my mother, instead told her that I stay alone in a PG and convinced my mother to go out of the house for some time.”

 

“My mother supported me and stayed out for 30 minutes,” he said with laughter. Later when he realised that love doesn’t see the size of house and space, he confessed to the girl that he stayed in a small house with a joint family.

He spoke about it during The Kapil Sharma Show. Archana Puran Singh, who is also part of the show, recalled the time when she used to help Jackie with some money.

Also read: Kajol says she had a miscarriage when K3G released: ‘The film had done so well, but it wasn’t a happy time’

Archana said: “I have known Jackie from his struggle days. Those days we were not well-off but still, whenever Jackie used to see beggars, he used to ask me for money and give it to those who were in need.”

Jackie added: “Yes, Archana had helped me with Rupee 1 five times that equals to Rs 5. Today I want to take this opportunity and return the favour by giving Rs 500 to Archana.”

