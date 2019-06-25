Tiger Shroff performs Michael Jackson’s dance steps but to the tune of Ranveer Singh’s Khalibali. Watch

Actor Tiger Shroff is a big fan of the late musician Michael Jackson and considers actor Hrithik Roshan as his mentor. The actor is well known for his dancing skills and often offers dance tributes to MJ. Tiger has now shared a new video to mark the death anniversary of the legendary singer, but to the tunes of Ranveer Singh’s Khalibali from Padmaavat.

Tiger shared the video of his dance performance on Instagram with the caption, “Can’t believe it’s been 9 years already. I’m sure even khilji would’ve offered you his throne. #kingofkings @michaeljackson #rip #gonetoosoon @pareshshirodkar @ranveersingh.” Tiger can be seen grooving in a beige shirt and black trousers and a black hat alongside choreographer Paresh Shirodkar in the video.

Many Michael Jackson fans hailed the actor for his creative invention. Actor Bakhhtyar Irani commented to the post, “@tigerjackieshroff Your unreal....very few would look good doing this...u look smashing...god bless those dancing in the same frame as u...” Actor Rohit Roy also reacted to the video saying, “Tiger tiger tiger!! Unreal my dear tiger!! Boom.” Actor Dino Morea wrote, “Ohhhh hoooooo dude. This is ... @tigerjackieshroff” along with several fire emojis.

Also read: Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani reportedly end relationship

Ranveer’s Khalibali in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 2018 film Padmaavat was popular for his powerful performance. The film also starred Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor and crossed Rs 300 crore at the domestic box office.

Tiger is currently shooting for his dance film with Hrithik. Being directed by Siddharth Anand, the film is tentatively titled Fighters. He will also be seen in the Bollywood remake of Rambo.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jun 25, 2019 13:51 IST