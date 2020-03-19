Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna, boyfriend Eban return home from romantic Mizoram vacation, friends say ‘stay safe’. See pic

bollywood

Updated: Mar 19, 2020 10:05 IST

Krishna Shroff, sister of actor Tiger Shroff and daughter of Jackie Shroff, has shared a romantic picture with boyfriend Eban Hyams from their Mizoram vacation. The two returned to Mumbai on Wednesday night and were spotted wearing masks at the airport.

Sharing the loved-up picture, she wrote, “Phawts, Mizoram... You’ve been beautiful. Two months of travelling, meeting great people along the way, and seeing + doing some amazing things comes to an end today. #blessed. See you soon, Mumbai!” Krishna can be seen putting a peck on Eban’s cheek as they pose in a hotel balcony under the night sky with the well-lit hills in the background.

The picture has been liked by her close friend and Tiger’s rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani. Several of her friends and fans, however, showed concern for them amid coronavirus outbreak. Designer Monica Dogra wrote, “Be safe darlin! Xo.” A fan wrote, “Travel safe.” Many also showered the couple with love. “Wooooooooo thts called love bless u both n this is perfect match,” commented a fan.

The Shroffs recently lost their pet cat and mourned her loss on social media. Sharing a picture of the bundle of fur, Krishna wrote, “My handsome little fur baby... You were the most gentle, loving, and pure soul I’ve ever known. Thank you for choosing us in this lifetime. I love you forever. RIP, little angel.” Tiger and Disha had also shared their grief on Instagram.

Also read: Disco Dancer 2.0: Tiger Shroff sets dance floor on fire, fan says ‘wish Mithun Chakraborty made appearance’

Meanwhile, Tiger saw the release of his new dance video on Wednesday. Titled Disco Dancer 2.0, the song has Tiger channelling Mithun Chakraborty on the dance floor in a bare-chested look. The song has been sung by Benny Dayal and directed and choreographed by Bosco Leslie Martis, with music by Salim-Sulaiman.

Tiger’s latest release Baaghi 3 was hit by the coronavirus outbreak in its second week. After an opening of Rs 17 crore, it went on to collect Rs 87.50 crore in its first week. Soon after, cinema halls were shut down in several states including Delhi, Kerala and the Jammu region.

Follow @htshowbiz for more