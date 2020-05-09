Tiger Shroff shares video from dance rehearsal for Baaghi 3 song Dus Bahane 2.0. Watch

bollywood

Updated: May 09, 2020 11:47 IST

Actor Tiger Shroff, who has been staying at home during the lockdown period, shared a video from his dance rehearsal for the song Dus Bahane 2.0, from his last release Baaghi 3.

In it, Tiger practices in the company of two others - choreographer Prince Gupta and Vikram Swain, the latter being a member of his team. Together, the three can be seen dancing in harmony to the beats of the hit song.

Tiger Shroff shared this video as his Instagram stories.

Baaghi 3 which released in the first week of March, was mostly panned by reviewers. The Hindustan Times review said, “Tiger’s wins come from the fact that director Ahmed Khan seems to have given all the thought to the action and absolutely none to other aspects of this film... Baaghi 3 has absolutely nothing to do with geo-politics or, for that matter, common sense. There might be a nation and army pursuing Ronnie, but they would rather be killed than shoot first. The reason why people are being kidnapped from south Asia and being sent to Syria is pulpy to the point of being hilarious. Vijay Verma’s Pakistani character gets his accent from Hyderabad for some reason.”

The film couldn’t maximise its potential at the box office, due to the coronavirus pandemic. Days after the film’s release, cinema halls along with gyms, clubs, malls among other public places were shut down. Despite these drawbacks, at the end of the first week, the film had managed to make Rs 90.67 in the domestic market, according to trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

Through the lockdown, Tiger has been engaging with his fans and posting snippets from the film. Most of them are the action sequences from the film.

