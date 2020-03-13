e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Baaghi 3 box office day 7: Tiger Shroff film eyes Rs 100 cr mark as theatres down shutters amid coronavirus scare

Baaghi 3 box office day 7: Tiger Shroff film eyes Rs 100 cr mark as theatres down shutters amid coronavirus scare

Baaghi 3 box office: Tiger Shroff’s action film has collected Rs 90.67 crore in its first week but may slow down in its second week amid the spread of novel coronavirus.

bollywood Updated: Mar 13, 2020 13:52 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Baaghi 3 box office: Tiger Shroff’s film is slowly inching towards the Rs 100 crore mark.
Baaghi 3, starring Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh, is inching towards the Rs 100 crore mark after a below expectation run at the ticket counters in its first week. The film had shown a good growth on Holi with collections of Rs 14.05 crore but slowed down to just Rs 5.70 crore on Thursday (day 7.) The film stands at a one week total of Rs 90.67 crore.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the first week collections of the film on Twitter. He tweeted, “#Baaghi3 scores big numbers in Week 1... Despite #CoronaVirus scare + examination period... Mass pockets dominate, Tier-2 and 3 cities good... Fri 17.50 cr, Sat 16.03 cr, Sun 20.30 cr, Mon 9.06 cr, Tue 14.05 cr, Wed 8.03 cr, Thu 5.70 cr. Total: Rs 90.67 cr. #India biz.”

 

Directed by Ahmed Khan, the film was slammed by some for its illogical action. The film is high on action, which forms the highlight of the storyline as Tiger’s Ronnie single-handedly strikes Syria and fights an entire army to save his brother.

The film is followed by Irrfan’s Angrezi Medium, which released this Friday but could not see the light of the day in Delhi, Kerala and the Jammu region as movie theatres pulled down shutters amid coronavirus scare.

Also read: Coronavirus crisis: Angrezi Medium gets limited release, Tom Hanks posts first pic post diagnosis

Taran had told Hindustan Times that producers and distributors will definitely take a hit, after this announcement. “This is shocking. This will definitely have repercussions in the entertainment industry. Delhi is a major city and a big contributor to the business of films. Films will not release, the producers will have to put a stop to it. How can someone let go of Delhi? We are talking about crores and crores,” he said.

Tough times are expected for the film business in coming weeks as Akshay Kumar’s upcoming film Sooryavanshi, set to release on March 24, has been postponed to an indefinite period.

Farooq Abdullah, in detention for 7 months, ordered to be released by govt
IPL, all big events banned in Delhi amid coronavirus outbreak: Manish Sisodia
‘SAARC leadership should chalk out strategy to fight coronavirus’: PM Modi
Kuldeep Sengar gets 10 yrs in prison for murder of Unnao rape survivor’s father
Return of sedan wars: 2020 Hyundai Verna to battle 2020 Honda City, again
Mass graves dug in Iran for coronavirus victims visible from space: Report
LIVE| ‘Will leave no stone unturned’: Modi vows to battle covid-19 pandemic
Aussie pacer quarantined from squad as coronavirus test results awaited
