Tiger Shroff, sister Krishna take an auto ride, oblige fans with selfies. Watch

Looks like many Bollywood celebrities are taking to the humble auto as their preferred choice of transport. After Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday were seen rushing into a waiting auto after spotting paparazzi in Mumbai, now it is Tiger Shroff who was spotted getting into one.

In a new video that has surfaced online, Tiger can be seen getting into an auto in which his sister Krishna is already seated. In minutes the auto is surrounded by selfie seekers, all eager to take a snap with the Baaghi 2 hero. Tiger looks composed and can be seen obliging fans even as his sister Krishna keeps smiling.

The brother and sister duo is in stylish yet casual clothes; Tiger has a dark blue T-shirt and pair of jeans while Krishna can be seen in a pair of white trousers and a tube top.

On his work front, Tiger has films like Student of the Year 2 and the third instalment of Baaghi, called Baaghi 3, which will star his rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani. In Student of the Year 2, he is paired against two newcomers, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria.

However, Krishna has no plans of making a Bollywood debut. Speaking to IANS, she had said that becoming an actor doesn’t intrigue her. “When it comes to acting, I have always been very clear from the beginning that it’s not something that intrigues me. I am not the one to face the camera... I am a very private person. I like my own zone and I like being in my own space. I have a couple of friends that I have known for almost 20 years now and it’s just me and them in my own little bubble.”

She did assist director Ahmed Khan in Munna Michael, a film that starred her brother. Not many would know that Krishna, like her brother, is a fitness freak and her Instagram posts are quite popular.

First Published: Feb 27, 2019 15:45 IST