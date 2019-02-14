Did Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani confirm their relationship on Valentine’s Day? Check out their cryptic pics

Actors Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani know that you’re interested in their (rumoured) relationship. So on Valentine’s Day, the two decided to post matching Instagram pics that will only fuel more speculation.

Tiger, posing with a ponderous look on his face, wrote with the picture, “Turns out I’m taken.” Putting on a matching pose, Disha on her Instagram wrote, “Someone popped the question, and I said yes.”

Disha and Tiger, who starred opposite each other in Baaghi 2, have been rumoured to be dating for several years. They’re often spotted out on dates together in Mumbai, and often feature on each other’s Instagrams. In fact, Disha was also recently spotted with Tiger’s sister, Krishna Shroff.

Pictures from their many vacations also set the rumour mills churning. Over the Christmas and New Year’s holidays, the rumoured couple was in the Maldives together. They posted several pictures from the sunny paradise on their social media, although they took care never to appear on each other’s feeds.

Also read: Tiger Shroff on rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani: I enjoy her company, we get along great

Speaking about the relationship rumours, Tiger told Hindustan Times in an interview, “I don’t know... it’s part and parcel of being an actor. If I happen to be with Disha, it obviously becomes a topic of attention! People like knowing about actors’ personal life. I enjoy Disha’s company and we get along great. Our friendship remains unaffected.”

Tiger will next be seen in Student of the Year 2, in which he stars with Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Feb 14, 2019 19:02 IST