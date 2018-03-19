Tigmanshu Dhulia’s Milan Talkies shoot begins in Ali Fazal’s home town, Lucknow. See pics

Almost six years after being in news, Milan Talkies finally started shooting in Lucknow on Monday. Filmmaker Tigmanshu Dhulia began shooting for his next film with the lead actors Ali Fazal, Shraddha Srinath, Reecha Sinha and Deep Raj Rana.

Director Tigmanshu Dhulia said in a press statement, “The first day of shoot of Milan Talkies has begun. I am excited to tell new story to the audiences. There will be more to talk about as we go further in this journey.”

“It is first day of shoot and I am really excited to be joining Milan Talkies in my hometown. It is a big step for me in my career that I am working with Tigmanshu sir and the entire team. I am very excited, a lot of new things will be happening for the first time for all of us,” Ali Fazal said.

Stressing that it is his hometown that he will be shooting in, Ali added, “It feels very weird to be shooting in Lucknow. I’ve lived here, known these galis, mohallas all my life, never thought I will be shooting here, feels good. This is a unique story and a story which is very close to Tigmanshu sir’s heart. I am really blessed that I am part of it.”

“I am very nervous, I may not look but I am very nervous. This is a new industry for me because I come from the South and I don’t know the way things work here but I think it is going to be great. I am very happy and proud to be working with some amazing names. I couldn’t have had a better start to my Bollywood career,” debutant actor Shraddha Srinath said.

Tigmanshu had earlier said about the film, “The film is about single screen and situation of such talkies is actually really bad in current days. They have lost the old world charm. We will shoot in portions like exterior can be of one cinema, interior of other and projection room somewhere else. We have seen many in Lucknow — Gulaab, Pratibha, Jai Bharat and Hind.”

Tigmanshu Dhulia has written the story, screenplay and dialogues for the romantic movie which also stars Ashutosh Rana, Sanjay Mishra, Yashpal Sharma and Sikander Kher.

Produced by Mr. PS Chhatwal, Filmy Keeda Productions, and Prakash Bhatt, Purple Bull and the film is set to release this year.

The film is Tigmanshu’s second in the city - he earlier shot Saif Ali Khan-starrer Bullet Raja in Lucknow.

