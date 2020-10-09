Top 5 entertainment news: Laxmmi Bomb trailer out, Neetu Kapoor dances to Ghagra in new video

bollywood

Updated: Oct 09, 2020 22:31 IST

From the release of the Laxmmi Bomb trailer to the review of new Netflix film Ginny Weds Sunny, here are the top news stories of the day from the world of entertainment.

Laxmmi Bomb trailer: Akshay Kumar transforms into sari-clad ghost, lives life ‘queen size’. Watch

The makers of Laxmmi Bomb, starring Kiara Advani and Akshay Kumar, unveiled the trailer of the film. Akshay makes his transformation into a transgender person both fearful and funny. The film will release in India on Disney+ Hotstar on November 9. In the US, Canada and UK, Laxmmi Bomb will be out on Hotstar.

Read the full story here

Ginny Weds Sunny movie review: Yami Gautam, Vikrant Massey’s Netflix film is like an unbearably long TikTok video

Ginny Weds Sunny is many things — an ode to stalking culture, an excuse for Haldiram’s product placement, and just cause for streamers to regulate their content — but its biggest crime is how heartbreakingly it lets down its two leads, Yami Gautam and Vikrant Massey.

Read the full review here

Neetu Kapoor dances to Ghagra, fans ask if it is prep for Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding. Watch video

A video of veteran actor Neetu Kapoor dancing to the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani song Ghagra, originally picturised on her son Ranbir Kapoor, is doing the rounds online. She is seen matching steps with choreographer Rajendra Singh in the clip. It is not clear whether the video is new or a throwback. Fans wondered if she learnt the choreography for Ranbir’s wedding with his girlfriend, Alia Bhatt.

Read the full story here

Bigg Boss 12 contestant Jasleen Matharu shares wedding pics with singer Anup Jalota, fans want to know if they are married

Bigg Boss 12 contestant and aspiring singer Jasleen Matharu on Thursday shared two pictures which got her fans curious. The pictures show veteran singer Anup Jalota and her in wedding finery. Jasleen shared them without any captions.

Read the full story here

Brad Pitt sued for $100,000 by woman who claims he discussed ‘getting married’ to her, actor denies allegations

A woman from Texas, US has sued actor Brad Pitt for $100,000 for allegedly duping her of money and making false promises of marriage. Kelli Christina says Brad got in contact with her two years ago about raising money for some charity events and their ‘relationship got personal’ too. She says they even discussed getting married. The entire episode appears to be a case of catfishing.

Read the full story here