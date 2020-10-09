Brad Pitt sued for $100,000 by woman who claims he discussed ‘getting married’ to her, actor denies allegations

hollywood

A woman from Texas, US has sued actor Brad Pitt for $100,000 for allegedly duping her of money and making false promises of marriage. Kelli Christina says Brad got in contact with her two years ago about raising money for some charity events and their ‘relationship got personal’ too. She says they even discussed getting married. The entire episode appears to be a case of catfishing.

In his reply to the court, Brad has denied ever being in contact with Kelli. He says he never asked her for payments, nor did he authorize anyone to do so on his behalf.

As per Kelli’s lawsuit, she sent the actor $40,000 over a period of two years with the promise of him making appearances at fundraiser events. He did not show up at any. She decided to sue him but his team told her that she is mistaken about their ‘correspondence’. She still went ahead with her lawsuit, reports TMZ.

Brad is currently also fighting a divorce case with his estranged wife, Angelina Jolie. He is demanding equal custody of their kids. “Brad is asking for 50/50 custody to be put in place and stay in place,” a source told ETOnline. “Angelina wants to be fair when it comes to custody. She is very structured with the children. Brad has high hopes [they can] try to make it work because of the importance of co-parenting.”

He was spotted at Jolie’s house on several occasions in August, just before their relationship was said to have soured again. Jolie asked for the judge overseeing the divorce proceedings to be removed, citing a conflict of interest.

