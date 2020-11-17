e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 17, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Twinkle Khanna shares Mela tribute on back of a truck, quips it ‘has certainly left a mark or a scar’ on her and entire country

Twinkle Khanna shares Mela tribute on back of a truck, quips it ‘has certainly left a mark or a scar’ on her and entire country

Twinkle Khanna shared a picture of Mela villain Gujjar, essayed by Tinu Verma, on the back of a truck. She took a hilarious dig at the film and joked about how it impacted the entire country.

bollywood Updated: Nov 17, 2020, 08:58 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Twinkle Khanna has often taken digs at her film Mela.
Twinkle Khanna has often taken digs at her film Mela.
         

Actor-turned-author Twinkle Khanna shared a picture of a tribute to her film, Mela, on the back of a truck, and joked about how the film impacted the entire country. In the past, she has made self-deprecating quips about her acting career, particularly her performance in Mela.

Sharing a picture of Tinu Verma-- who played the villain Gujjar in Mela-- on the back of a truck, Twinkle wrote, “Certain things, I suppose, are timeless! This popped up in my messages today and what can I say except Mela has certainly left a mark or a scar, whichever way you look at it, on me and the rest of the nation:)”

 

Twinkle, who made her acting debut with Barsaat in 1995, quit acting a few years later. She earlier took a dig at her acting chops on Koffee With Karan and joked that the audience remembers Mela, despite the film being a box-office dud, because of her performance.

“I have done something which nobody has ever seen. *imitates herself* ‘Rupa, aankhein dekho, Rupa...’ That kind of stuff,” she said. She added that she was never interested in acting nor had the talent for it.

Also see: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas make a stunning couple in latest photoshoot, fans call them ‘couple goals for life’

Twinkle poked fun at Mela in March as well. Responding to a tweet by historian and writer Ramchandra Guha, in which he had written that a planned Ram Navami mela in Ayodhya ‘must be stopped’ amid the coronavirus pandemic, she had written, “Melas, by and large, can be hazardous to health- I would know :)”

In 2018, Twinkle returned to films, although as a producer. She produced R Balki’s PadMan, starring her actor husband Akshay Kumar in the lead role. The film, which created awareness about menstrual hygiene, received a National Award for best film on social issues.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Day after ‘historic low’, India’s Covid-19 count falls further to 29,163
Day after ‘historic low’, India’s Covid-19 count falls further to 29,163
Brics Summit: Narendra Modi, Xi Jinping to share platform again
Brics Summit: Narendra Modi, Xi Jinping to share platform again
A tipping point in the fight against Covid-19
A tipping point in the fight against Covid-19
‘In many respects, modern-day India is counted as a success story’: Obama
‘In many respects, modern-day India is counted as a success story’: Obama
Why blaming Congress in Bihar is a red herring
Why blaming Congress in Bihar is a red herring
British diplomat Stephen Ellison saves drowning student in China
British diplomat Stephen Ellison saves drowning student in China
Covid-19 vaccine: Bharat Biotech in phase 3 trials and Moderna’s efficacy
Covid-19 vaccine: Bharat Biotech in phase 3 trials and Moderna’s efficacy
Watch: Baby’s alleged kidnapping from hospital caught on camera
Watch: Baby’s alleged kidnapping from hospital caught on camera
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesAkshay KumarAmit ShahCovid-19 casesDelhi Air QualityUPSC CMS Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In