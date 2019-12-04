e-paper
Twinkle Khanna shares throwback picture with grandmother Betty Kapadia, see it here

Twinkle Khanna has shared a throwback picture with her grandmother Betty Kapadia, who died at the age of 80 on Saturday.

bollywood Updated: Dec 04, 2019 16:22 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Betty Kapadia died on Saturday.
Betty Kapadia died on Saturday.
         

Writer Twinkle Khanna has shared a throwback picture with her grandmother, Betty, who died at the age of 80 on Saturday. In the picture, Twinkle can be seen sitting next to Betty, both of them knitting a sweater.

She captioned the image with a heart emoji. Several people left positive messages in the comments section. “Those were the days,” one person wrote. “Old is gold mam,” wrote another.

 

View this post on Instagram

❤️

A post shared by Twinkle Khanna (@twinklerkhanna) on

Twinkle, her husband Akshay Kumar and mother Dimple Kapadia attended Betty’s funeral on Sunday. Also spotted at the funeral were Sunny Deol and Rishi Kapoor. According to reports, the veteran actress' mother was admitted at Hinduja hospital in Mumbai's Khar area for almost three weeks after being diagnosed with a respiratory disorder.

Akshay and Twinkle had, in October this year, celebrated Betty’s 80th birthday at a resort in Shillim, Lonavala in Maharashtra. Sharing the pictures, Twinkle had written: “Grandmother’s 80th with family, friends and loads of laughter #ShilimDiaries.”

Dimple’s mother was married to Gujarati entrepreneur Chunnibhai Kapadia and together had four children including the 62-year-old actor, her late sister, who was also an actor, Simple Kapadia, another sister, Reem and a brother, Munna.

