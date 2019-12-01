Akshay Kumar, wife Twinkle Khanna, Dimple Kapadia and Sunny Deol spotted at Betty Kapadia’s funeral. See pics

bollywood

Updated: Dec 01, 2019 13:13 IST

Veteran actor Dimple Kapadia’s mother Betty Kapadia died late on Saturday in Mumbai. Her funeral was a quiet and largely family affair with few friends in attendance. On Sunday, actor Akshay Kumar, his wife and writer Twinkle Khanna and Dimple were spotted at the funeral. Also seen at the funeral was actor and Member of Parliament, Sunny Deol and Rishi Kapoor.

Betty was married to Gujarati entrepreneur Chunnibhai Kapadia and together they had four children — actors Dimple and late Simple Kapadia (her son Karan Kapadia recently made his film debut with Blank), Reem and a son, Munna.

Akshay Kumar arrives for the funeral. ( Varinder Chawla )

Akshay Kumar with an unidentified person at Betty Kapadia’s funeral. ( Varinder Chawla )

Akshay and Twinkle had, in October this year, celebrated Betty’s 80th birthday at a resort in Shillim, Lonavala in Maharashtra. Sharing the pictures, Twinkle had written: “Grandmother’s 80th with family, friends and loads of laughter #ShilimDiaries.” Of the three pictures, one of the them was a cute one -- it showed late Betty, seated on a wheel chair with Akshay leaning towards her from behind and smiling.

Twinkle Khanna at the funeral. ( Varinder Chawla )

Earlier this month, Betty had been admitted Hinduja hospital in suburban Khar, according to PTI. “She was admitted to the hospital on November 14. She is in the ICU,” hospital sources had said, without giving more details.

Akshay Kumar at the funeral. ( Varinder Chawla )

Dimple Kapadia at the funeral. ( Varinder Chawla )

Dimple Kapadia lost her mother on Saturday night. ( Varinder Chawla )

Actor Karan Kapadia at his grandmother Betty Kapadia’s funeral. ( Varinder Chawla )

There had been rumours of Dimple being hospitalised before the news of Betty’s hospitalisation came in. Reacting to the rumours, Dimple had told IANS, “I am alive and kicking. It’s my mother who has been hospitalised. I don’t want to talk about it. My mother is doing fine. She is better now. I need all the prayers and best wishes.”

Also read: Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar written update day 59: Paras-Mahira receive least votes but Devoleena exits the house, sings Ye Dosti as she hugs Rashami and cries

Akshay, meanwhile, has finished shooting for Rohit Shetty’s next, Soorvanshi. Sharing details of the last sequence canned, Akshay had written on Twitter, “Last Day,Last Shot,Last Stunt of #Sooryavanshi Its been an incredible experience to be a part of #RohitShetty’s Cop Universe.Excited for u to witness it at the cinema,its gonna blow ur mind,we hope #KatrinaKaif @karanjohar@RelianceEnt @RSPicturez @DharmaMovies #CapeofGoodFilms.”

Sooryavanshi is Rohit Shetty’s next film in his cop universe, after Ajay Devgn’s Singham and Ranveer Singh’s Simmba. The film also stars Katrina Kaif, who will be working with Akshay after a gap of nine years.

Follow @htshowbiz for more