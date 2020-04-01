Urvashi Rautela weighs in on Kanika Kapoor controversy, says she doesn’t know what to believe

Updated: Apr 01, 2020 21:03 IST

Actor Urvashi Rautela, who is friends with singer Kanika Kapoor, has spoken about the latter’s coronavirus diagnosis, and has said that Kanika is a very clean person. The virus has infected over 1,600 people in India, and close to 9,00,000 across the world.

“Kanika is someone who stays very clean, she maintains her hygiene really well. So, you need to be extra careful if you do not want to contract the virus,” Urvashi told Bollywood Hungama. Responding to reports that Kanika attended several public events after her return from the UK, Urvashi said, “I don’t know how much of these media reports I can believe. I am just hoping that all the people who have tested positive get well soon.”

Kanika reportedly attended several parties after returning from the UK, causing a controversy about her perceived carelessness. The singer, who was hospitalised on March 20, returned from London on March 9 and then travelled to Kanpur and Lucknow. Kanika tested positive for the virus in March, and as of Tuesday, has been tested positive five times. A patient is required to test negative twice to be declared coronavirus free.

Urvashi continued, “I am just hoping she comes out of it fast. This virus is not targeting any class, it can happen to anybody. If it can happen to the Prime Minister of the UK, it can happen to anyone. So the people who think that nothing will happen to them are wrong.”

After deleting her original Instagram post announcing her diagnosis, Kanika recently wrote another social media message. “Going off to bed. Sending you all loving vibes. Stay safe you guys. Thank you for your concern but I am not in the ICU. I am fine. I hope my next test is negative. Waiting to go home to my kids and family...miss them!” she wrote.

Kanika, who is presently admitted to the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS), was also criticised by the hospital administration for her ‘starry behaviour’.

