Varun Dhawan, Anushka Sharma eating corn on Sui Dhaaga sets makes for a cute video

Bollywood actors Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma share a great camaraderie and the latest picture from the sets of their upcoming film, Sui Dhaaga, is proof enough.

Shared by photographer Manav Mangalani on Instagram, the photo shows Varun and Anushka eating corn on a rainy day. They are shooting for the film somewhere near Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh.

Both actors have trained hard for their roles. The production house, Yash Raj Films, has in the past revealed pictures of both Varun and Anushka honing the skills required for the roles -- tailoring and stitching.

सुई-धागे की शुरू तैयारी| @Varun_dvn begins workshops to master the art of #SuiDhaaga one stitch at a time! @SuiDhaagaFilm pic.twitter.com/jXju6Qtpg2 — Yash Raj Films (@yrf) December 12, 2017

Sui Dhaaga is the story of a self-reliant tailor called Mauji, played by Varun, and an embroiderer named Mamta, played by Anushka. The film was rumoured to be based in part on the Prime Minister’s Make in India campaign, which championed local industries.

In an earlier interview with IANS, Varun talked about his character in the film. He said, “I read a lot of biographies... I’ve read one on Dev Anand. I love reading Suppandi. I used to read that a lot during my childhood. Even the characters I do, like right now I am playing this character of a tailor Mauji in Sui Dhaaga...there is more to him than just being a tailor as he is a peon in a shop as well. Mauji is very inspired by Suppandi.”

Directed by Sharat Kataria, who earlier directed Dum Laga Ke Haisa, the film is slated for release on September 28.