Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal, Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli attend Sui Dhaaga screening. See pics, videos

Many Bollywood celebs stepped out on Thursday for a showing of Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan’s new film, Sui Dhaaga. It also gave us a chance to swoon over our favourite celebrity couples, as there was no shortage of googly eyes and sweet banter between celebrity pairs as they hit the special screening in Mumbai.

Cricketer Virat Kohli and wife Anushka looked adorable together, showing off their easy camaraderie as they exchanged loving glances and smiled for cameras. This isn’t the first time the two lovebirds have given us a glimpse of their undeniable bond. Just days ago Virat received the prestigious Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award in Delhi and not surprisingly, Anushka was spotted rooting for him. This picture-perfect pair has become one of Bollywood’s favourite couples since tying the knot back in December 2017.

Anushka’s co-star Varun Dhawan and fashion designer Natasha Dalal also stepped out together at the film screening and stole the spotlight in the process. Varun and Natasha looked over the moon as they posed for pictures together and at one point, they seemed to get lost in their own world as they stared deep into each other’s eyes. This marked one of the few times Varun and his girlfriend attended a film event as a couple. The pair — who has been dating quietly for many years — dressed casually as they attended the Sui Dhaaga screening.

Cricketer Zaheer Khan and actor-wife Sagarika Ghatge also showed up at the screening. See some of their cutest moments here:

In case you didn’t figure it out already from the many Instagram posts, Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan were busy promoting their film Sui Dhaaga. Anushka and Varun’s Sui Dhaaga challenge is everywhere and many famous faces, including actors Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Akshay Kumar and filmmaker Karan Johar, have shared creative and entertaining videos of them attempting it. As part of the challenge, they had to thread a needle as quick as possible.

Sui Dhaaga draws inspiration from the Make in India campaign. The film is about finding love and respect through self-reliance. It tells the story of Mauji (Varun Dhawan), a tailor from Chanderi, Madhya Pradesh, and his wife Mamta (Anushka Sharma), an embroidery expert.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Sep 28, 2018 13:53 IST