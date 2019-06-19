Varun Dhawan spotted at airport with Natasha Dalal, Arjun Rampal and girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades go out on a lunch date. See pics

Work is keeping Bollywood celebrities busy during the week. Deepika Padukone, who attended The Youth Anxiety Center event in New York, returned to Mumbai on Wednesday. She was spotted at the Mumbai airport in black and white casuals paired with a cream shrug. She has just been confirmed to play Kapil Dev’s wife Romi Dev opposite husband Ranveer Singh in ‘83.

Few more celebrities were seen at the airport. Actor Varun Dhawan, currently working on his next film titled Super Dancer 3, was seen travelling with girlfriend Natasha Dalal. While he was in vest and shorts, Natasha was in a white top and matching capri.

Deepika Padukone, Varun Dhawan and his girlfriend Natasha Dalal at Mumbai airport. ( Varinder Chawla )

Vicky Kaushal, who has been working on the Udham Singh biopic, was seen upon his return to Mumbai. Mouni Roy, also returned from Varanasi where she joined Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt on the sets of Brahmastra.

Kangana Ranaut, too, was seen in striped striped co-ords at the airport. Janhvi Kapoor and Hina Khan were also spotted. Janhvi Kapoor was seen heading to the gym.

Vicky Kaushal, Mouni Roy, Gauahar Khan and Kangana Ranaut at Mumbai airport. ( Varinder Chawla )

Janhvi Kapoor at airport and then at the gym. ( Varinder Chawla )

Parineeti Chopra has started training for her next film, the Saina Nehwal biopic and was spotted at a gym. Fitness enthusiast Malaika Arora, too, was spotted post her daily workout.

Parineeti Chopra and Malaika Arora during their gym sessions. ( Varinder Chawla )

Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani are busy promoting their film Kabir Singh in Delhi. They were seen posing for the cameras during interviews. Meanwhile, Shahid’s wife Mira Rajput accompanied daughter Misha to a kids’ party.

Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani in Delhi (left) and Mira Rajput with daughter Misha in Mumbai. ( Varinder Chawla )

Actor Arjun Rampal was seen with girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades. The couple is expecting their first child together and were spotted on a lunch date in the city.

Among others spotted going out and about in the city were Huma Qureshi, Esha Gupta, Amyra Dastur, Gauahar Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Dia Mirza with her Kaafir co-star Mohit Raina. Bhumi Pednekar was spotted on an outing with a bandage. She seems to have suffered an injury.

Arjun Rampal with girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades, Dia Mirza with Mohit Raina and Huma Qureshi seen in Mumbai. ( Varinder Chawla )

Aditya Roy Kapur, Esha Gupta and Gauahar Khan spotted in Mumbai. ( Varinder Chawla )

Amyra Dastur and Bhumi Pednekar spotted in Mumbai. ( Varinder Chawla )

First Published: Jun 19, 2019 19:51 IST