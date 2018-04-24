Varun Dhawan talks marriage plans, working with Alia Bhatt again on birthday

After a successful 2017 – thanks to Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Judwaa 2 – Varun Dhawan has kicked off 2018 on an equally blockbuster note with Shoojit Sircar’s October. The actor, who turns a year older today, is already in the zone for his next film; “Kalank mode,” he calls it. “This year, I’m turning 16,” laughs Varun, as he talks about life, career, and more.

What’s on your mind right now with October doing so well?

It’s been over a week since its release, and I still get messages, but honestly, I’m happy for Banita [Sandhu] and the 17 to 18 newcomers who debuted with it. I’m elated with the love and respect as we tried to do something different and connect with people. October has been creatively satisfying, and its journey will go on.

Are you a birthday person?

To be honest, I’m absolutely cool about my birthdays, but yes, they do make me happy. I remember when I was a kid, my school friends used to come over and we’d play cricket in our building compound. Today, if I get time, I will play cricket on the (Kalank) sets as well.

So, no special plans?

I feel my birthdays are more special for other people. Today, I had to wake up at 7am to shoot a big scene with Alia. I was prepping for it in the run-up to my birthday, so I am concentrating more on work. Honestly, I don’t think I can celebrate a lot.

What has been your most memorable birthday gift?

One of my cousins bought me a cricket bat once, and I was thrilled. Besides that, kapde aur joote jaisi cheezein gift mein milte hai. But actors ko sab kuch free mein hi milta hai. So, I don’t get very happy nowadays when I get gifts. Aur kuch sentimental [gifts from near-and-dear ones] bhi nahi hone wala hai is saal. Itna kaam hai ki time hi nahi hai.

Do you feel more mature now?

I always look at Karan [Johar], who is a father of two children now. I don’t think he has changed at all. I guess, age is just a number; it’s the state of mind that really matters.

#doglifestyle #mondaymotivation A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) on Nov 27, 2017 at 12:31am PST

How is it teaming up with Alia Bhatt again in Kalank?

It was important for us to choose the right film to come back as a pair. People expect a lot from us. Kalank is very special for Karan’s production house, as it has been in the making since 2004. I don’t want to say too much, as the director [Abhishek Varman] is quite secretive that way.

Now, as you turn a year older, are you thinking about marriage?

I honestly believe that one should get married only when one feels like going for it. I don’t think you can pick any particular age to get hitched. It should happen at the right time, and I am sure it will be the same for me as well. At the moment, there is no plan as such, but whenever there is, I will let everyone know.

Follow @htshowbiz for more