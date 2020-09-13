e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 13, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Varun Dhawan treats fans to adorable boomerang video with his furry friend, watch

Varun Dhawan treats fans to adorable boomerang video with his furry friend, watch

Varun Dhawan on Sunday took to Instagram to share a boomerang video with one of his pet dogs. The video garnered lakhs of views as fans showered it with love. Watch it here.

bollywood Updated: Sep 13, 2020 16:28 IST
Asian News International, Maharashtra
Varun Dhawan’s video with his pet was showered with a lot of love by his fans.
Varun Dhawan’s video with his pet was showered with a lot of love by his fans.
         

Actor Varun Dhawan proved that he is a true-blue dog lover as he treated his fans to an adorable boomerang video on Sunday. In it, he can be seen shaking hands with his furry friend.

“You had me at HELLO,” wrote the Kalank actor as he shared the cute video. The short clip, captured amid the picturesque view of a beach, shows Varun sporting a casual look in a t-shirt and ripped denim shorts. He sits in front of the dog and shakes hands with him.

 

View this post on Instagram

You had me at HELLO 👋 🐶

A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) on

Lakh of fans of the actor viewed the clip on the photo-sharing platform. They also left appreciative emojis in the comments section. Varun had earlier shared a picture of another of his pets and had written: “Mood.” It showed his pet, lounging on a sofa.

The Main Tera Hero actor is quite active on social media and has been updating fans of his activities by posting pictures and videos. On Saturday, he shared a picture with his girlfriend Natasha Dalal and wrote: “No I won’t be afraid just as long as you. Stand by me.” Prior to that, he had shared a throwback picture from the time he was only 16.

Also read: Prakash Raj takes a dig at Kangana Ranaut: ‘If one film makes Kangana think that she is Rani Laxmi Bai, then...’

Earlier, Varun had shared a refreshing shirtless selfie with the caption “Ab mujhe raat din. Vaccine ka intezaar hain (waiting for COVID-19 vaccine day and night),” taking inspiration from Sonu Nigam’s popular song.

In August this year, on the occasion of his father filmmaker David Dhawan’s birthday, he has posted a video where he spoke about his father. Sharing it, he had written: “Happy birthday Papa!! Thank u for teaching me to handle success and failure.Thank you for not only being my dad... but also my friend!”

(With HT inputs)

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Will face all political storms, says CM Thackeray amid Kangana Ranaut row
Will face all political storms, says CM Thackeray amid Kangana Ranaut row
At petroleum project inauguration, PM says Bihar intrinsic to India’s rise
At petroleum project inauguration, PM says Bihar intrinsic to India’s rise
Kangana Ranaut at Raj Bhavan to meet Maharashtra guv Bhagat Singh Koshyari
Kangana Ranaut at Raj Bhavan to meet Maharashtra guv Bhagat Singh Koshyari
Chinese PLA’s new expansion plans on Bhutan
Chinese PLA’s new expansion plans on Bhutan
Former Union minister and Bihar leader Raghuvansh Prasad Singh dies
Former Union minister and Bihar leader Raghuvansh Prasad Singh dies
Covid-19 situation likely to become more severe in Maharashtra: CM
Covid-19 situation likely to become more severe in Maharashtra: CM
Why rest of Bollywood is silent, Shiv Sena trains gun on Akshay Kumar
Why rest of Bollywood is silent, Shiv Sena trains gun on Akshay Kumar
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
JEE Main 2020 Result LiveKangana RanautCoronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyDelhi MetroIndia, China StandoffLadakh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In