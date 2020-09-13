Varun Dhawan treats fans to adorable boomerang video with his furry friend, watch

bollywood

Actor Varun Dhawan proved that he is a true-blue dog lover as he treated his fans to an adorable boomerang video on Sunday. In it, he can be seen shaking hands with his furry friend.

“You had me at HELLO,” wrote the Kalank actor as he shared the cute video. The short clip, captured amid the picturesque view of a beach, shows Varun sporting a casual look in a t-shirt and ripped denim shorts. He sits in front of the dog and shakes hands with him.

Lakh of fans of the actor viewed the clip on the photo-sharing platform. They also left appreciative emojis in the comments section. Varun had earlier shared a picture of another of his pets and had written: “Mood.” It showed his pet, lounging on a sofa.

The Main Tera Hero actor is quite active on social media and has been updating fans of his activities by posting pictures and videos. On Saturday, he shared a picture with his girlfriend Natasha Dalal and wrote: “No I won’t be afraid just as long as you. Stand by me.” Prior to that, he had shared a throwback picture from the time he was only 16.

Earlier, Varun had shared a refreshing shirtless selfie with the caption “Ab mujhe raat din. Vaccine ka intezaar hain (waiting for COVID-19 vaccine day and night),” taking inspiration from Sonu Nigam’s popular song.

In August this year, on the occasion of his father filmmaker David Dhawan’s birthday, he has posted a video where he spoke about his father. Sharing it, he had written: “Happy birthday Papa!! Thank u for teaching me to handle success and failure.Thank you for not only being my dad... but also my friend!”

